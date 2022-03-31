The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Thursday, March 31, 2022

Harry Mark Petrakis

Other Views
A lesson for times of COVID-19 sequestration: a did-it-myself fence
At a time when many people are required to cope with home projects because of the pandemic, I recall a time when I actually succeeded on one.
By Harry Mark Petrakis
 
Other Views
Years later, regretting an impatient, unfeeling question
I have lived enough years and attained an age where I understand more about the refuge and serenity a cottage and lake provided my father.
By Harry Mark Petrakis
 
Other Views
In discussing immigration, we talk little of the courage and faith it requires
The power of the dream personified by the Statue of Liberty remains an imperishable force today
By Harry Mark Petrakis
 
Other Views
After 73 years, coping with love, death and remorse
By Harry Mark Petrakis
 
Other Views
A battered old warrior and a wonderful storyteller
Despite Sgt. Mike’s warnings, by summer’s end I had mustered the courage to drop out of school. When the academic year began, I went to inform Mike of my decision and to return the epaulet. Hoping the summer interlude would have changed my mind, he was bitterly disappointed.
By Harry Mark Petrakis
 
Commentary
Cherished memories of libraries as repositories of knowledge
Libraries had been an integral part of my childhood and my teens.
By Harry Mark Petrakis
 
News
Slammed Depression-era doors, and a sister’s unexpected help
All this drama took place many decades ago, but the memories remain vivid and ageless.
By Harry Mark Petrakis
 
Commentary
Opinion: Election Day 1936 – pride and achievement
By Harry Mark Petrakis
 
News
Magdalena’s story of tears, death and happiness
This memory of Magdalena belongs to my childhood, in a year when I was 12. I was emerging from my illness with tuberculosis that had me bed-bound for
By Harry Mark Petrakis
 