Monday, December 5, 2022
Lizzie Schiffman Tufano

Lizzie Schiffman Tufano held several leadership roles in the newsroom, digital strategy and marketing departments at the Chicago Sun-Times before leaving the company in 2022.

Chicago Sky and WNBA
2022 WNBA free agency: Our latest reporting
As the Sky’s roster stands now, coach/general manager James Wade has four contracted players: Candace Parker, Azurá Stevens, Dana Evans and Ruthy Hebard.
By Lizzie Schiffman Tufano
 
Trump’s historic second impeachment after Capitol riots
Donald Trump is the first president to face impeachment charges after leaving office and the first to be twice impeached.
By Lizzie Schiffman Tufano
 
Coronavirus
The race to distribute COVID-19 vaccines
Drug manufacturers Pfizer, Moderna and AstraZeneca are leading the pack as researchers around the globe are rush to learn more about the novel coronavirus COVID-19 in the hopes of developing a treatment, vaccine and cure for the pandemic virus.
By Lizzie Schiffman Tufano
 
Police shooting of Marcellis Stinnette in Waukegan
The Oct. 20 shooting that began as a traffic stop in the north suburb near the Illinois border with Wisconsin sparked outrage amid nationwide protests calling for an end to police brutality and racial justice.
By Lizzie Schiffman Tufano
 
Politics
Who is Amy Coney Barrett? Meet Trump’s Supreme Court pick
The one-time law clerk for the late Justice Antonin Scalia has been tapped by President Trump to fill Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s seat.
By Lizzie Schiffman Tufano
 
Coronavirus
Barron Trump tests negative for COVID-19 as Trump, first lady Melania quarantine
Barron’s school, St. Andrew’s Episcopal, plans to launch its hybrid learning model on Oct. 13, according to the school’s website.
By Lizzie Schiffman Tufano
 
News
Donald Trump tests positive for COVID-19
The president’s announcement, via Twitter, drew instant reactions of shock, sympathy, undisguised glee and, of course, the ever-present outrage and curiosity surrounding everything about Trump.
By Lizzie Schiffman Tufano
 
Politics
Presidential debate commission discusses muting candidate microphones after ‘out of control’ first debate
One possibility among several being discussed is to give the moderator the ability to cut off the microphone of one of the debate participants while his opponent is talking, a source told the Associated Press.
By Associated Press and Lizzie Schiffman Tufano
 
La Voz Chicago
Read our La Voz COVID-19 special section stories in English
Given the toll that COVID-19 is taking on Latino communities, we’ve decided to publish a Spanish-language print section that dives deep into efforts to battle the virus in Latinx neighborhoods and how it’s impacting daily life.
By Lizzie Schiffman Tufano
 