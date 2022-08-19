The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Friday, August 19, 2022
Manny Leyva

Memorial Held For New York Delivery Workers Killed On The Job
Ride-hail, delivery app drivers need better safety on the job
I enjoy my job and want to stay on the road, but I am in a tough spot. Dozens of workers have been victims of carjackings and assaults. App companies aren’t doing enough to keep drivers safe.
By Manny Leyva
 