The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Saturday, July 23, 2022
Headshot.0.jpeg

Megan Brodie

Contributor

Megan Brodie is a social worker in Michigan.

July is Disability Pride Month, which commemorates the passing of the landmark Americans with Disability Act.
Other Views
I’m new to the Disability Pride movement, and I’m excited to embrace my whole self
It has been the most radical act of self-love to begin dismantling my internalized ableism.
By Megan Brodie
 