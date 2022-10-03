The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Monday, October 3, 2022
Yinam_Cohen_-_CG_JPG.0.jpeg

Yinam Cohen

Jews participate in the Slichot (forgiveness) prayer at the Western Wall in the old city of Jerusalem on Oct. 2 before the Day of Atonement, or Yom Kippur, which will begin the evening of Oct. 4.
Other Views
On Yom Kippur, looking ahead to stronger Chicago-Israel relations
It has been a great year for the Chicago-Israel partnership. From Bronzeville to Little Village, models of Israeli mental health treatment, entrepreneurship, and social innovation are being implemented by the community.
By Yinam Cohen
 