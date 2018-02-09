NEW & NOTABLE

Chevrolet’s big news is SUV-based in 2018. While several notable trim lines, hues and options are being added to many vehicles, the Traverse and Equinox get the brightest spotlight in 2018.

 

Featuring a bold and refined new look, the completely redesigned 2018 Chevrolet Traverse is built of style and purpose. The all-new Traverse offers customers best-in-class cargo space and convenience features that make loading and unloading a breeze.

Traverse: Traverse resides at the far end of a large SUV lineup featuring six nameplates. Considered a crossover SUV, it offers both front- and all-wheel drive, as well as seating for up to 8 passengers. With only a slight increase in overall length and width, the 2018 Traverse wheelbase stretches from 118.9 inches to 120.9. Using the venerable 4×8 sheet of plywood test, the Traverse can now handle this – and more. A beefy 3.6-liter V6 engine with a 9-speed automatic, or 2-liter turbo 4-cylinder are available. Base prices start at $30,875.

 

The all-new 2018 Chevrolet Equinox is a fresh and modern SUV sized and designed to meet the needs of the compact SUV customer. Its expressive exterior has an all-new, athletic look echoing the global Chevrolet design cues seen on vehicles such as the Cruze, Bolt EV and 2017 Trax.

Equinox: The stellar-selling small SUV gets a complete overhaul with lighter weight, a modern aerodynamic profile and a shorter/lower stance that improves access and fuel economy. While offering a slightly smaller cabin, the materials and cabin design get a facelift for improved operation, comfort and durability. Look for lots of powertrain options with a 170-hp 1.5-liter turbo 4-cylinder engine, a 252-hp 2-liter turbo 4-cylinder, and a 137-hp 1.6-liter turbo 4-cylinder diesel. Base price is $23,500.

 

Limited to 650 vehicles globally, and available on Grand Sport 3LT and Z06 3LZ trims, the Carbon 65 Edition features visible carbon fiber exterior elements, a new Ceramic Matrix Gray exterior color and special interior appointments, including a new carbon fiber-rimmed steering wheel.

Corvette: Celebrating a 65th birthday, the Carbon 65 Special Edition ZO6 and Grand Sport trims get unique gray paint and carbon-fiber accents. Under the hood, look for more than 700 horsepower in its V8, a new bulge in the hood to handle the powerplant, and a massive rear wing to keep it planted.

 

2018 Chevrolet Colorado Diesel

Colorado: The 2018 Colorado pickup offers its ZR2 buyers a new package featuring a wider rear axle with widened front track, 31-inch knobby tires, longer front control arms and springs, and spool-valve shocks that push it off road and into extreme territory for its looks. The new ZR2 offers both gas V6 and diesel 4-cylinder engine options.

OTHER VEHICLES

Camaro, Cruze, Impala, Silverado, Sonic, Suburban and Trax stay virtually unchanged.