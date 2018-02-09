2018 Chevrolet Preview

Chevrolet rolls out the Redline special edition series Thursday, February 9, 2017 at the Chicago Auto Show in Chicago, Illinois. Available on nine Chevrolet cars, trucks and crossovers, Redline vehicles are equipped with black wheels featuring distinct red hash marks, black nameplates with a red outline, blacked-out grilles and black Chevrolet bowtie logos. All Redline vehicles will be available for purchase by the end of 2017 calendar year. (Photo by Steve Fecht for Chevrolet)

NEW & NOTABLE

Chevrolet’s big news is SUV-based in 2018. While several notable trim lines, hues and options are being added to many vehicles, the Traverse and Equinox get the brightest spotlight in 2018.

Traverse: Traverse resides at the far end of a large SUV lineup featuring six nameplates. Considered a crossover SUV, it offers both front- and all-wheel drive, as well as seating for up to 8 passengers. With only a slight increase in overall length and width, the 2018 Traverse wheelbase stretches from 118.9 inches to 120.9. Using the venerable 4×8 sheet of plywood test, the Traverse can now handle this – and more. A beefy 3.6-liter V6 engine with a 9-speed automatic, or 2-liter turbo 4-cylinder are available. Base prices start at $30,875.

Equinox: The stellar-selling small SUV gets a complete overhaul with lighter weight, a modern aerodynamic profile and a shorter/lower stance that improves access and fuel economy. While offering a slightly smaller cabin, the materials and cabin design get a facelift for improved operation, comfort and durability. Look for lots of powertrain options with a 170-hp 1.5-liter turbo 4-cylinder engine, a 252-hp 2-liter turbo 4-cylinder, and a 137-hp 1.6-liter turbo 4-cylinder diesel. Base price is $23,500.

Corvette: Celebrating a 65th birthday, the Carbon 65 Special Edition ZO6 and Grand Sport trims get unique gray paint and carbon-fiber accents. Under the hood, look for more than 700 horsepower in its V8, a new bulge in the hood to handle the powerplant, and a massive rear wing to keep it planted.

Colorado: The 2018 Colorado pickup offers its ZR2 buyers a new package featuring a wider rear axle with widened front track, 31-inch knobby tires, longer front control arms and springs, and spool-valve shocks that push it off road and into extreme territory for its looks. The new ZR2 offers both gas V6 and diesel 4-cylinder engine options.

OTHER VEHICLES

Camaro, Cruze, Impala, Silverado, Sonic, Suburban and Trax stay virtually unchanged.