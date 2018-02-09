NEW & NOTABLE
Chevrolet’s big news is SUV-based in 2018. While several notable trim lines, hues and options are being added to many vehicles, the Traverse and Equinox get the brightest spotlight in 2018.
Traverse: Traverse resides at the far end of a large SUV lineup featuring six nameplates. Considered a crossover SUV, it offers both front- and all-wheel drive, as well as seating for up to 8 passengers. With only a slight increase in overall length and width, the 2018 Traverse wheelbase stretches from 118.9 inches to 120.9. Using the venerable 4×8 sheet of plywood test, the Traverse can now handle this – and more. A beefy 3.6-liter V6 engine with a 9-speed automatic, or 2-liter turbo 4-cylinder are available. Base prices start at $30,875.
Equinox: The stellar-selling small SUV gets a complete overhaul with lighter weight, a modern aerodynamic profile and a shorter/lower stance that improves access and fuel economy. While offering a slightly smaller cabin, the materials and cabin design get a facelift for improved operation, comfort and durability. Look for lots of powertrain options with a 170-hp 1.5-liter turbo 4-cylinder engine, a 252-hp 2-liter turbo 4-cylinder, and a 137-hp 1.6-liter turbo 4-cylinder diesel. Base price is $23,500.
Corvette: Celebrating a 65th birthday, the Carbon 65 Special Edition ZO6 and Grand Sport trims get unique gray paint and carbon-fiber accents. Under the hood, look for more than 700 horsepower in its V8, a new bulge in the hood to handle the powerplant, and a massive rear wing to keep it planted.
Colorado: The 2018 Colorado pickup offers its ZR2 buyers a new package featuring a wider rear axle with widened front track, 31-inch knobby tires, longer front control arms and springs, and spool-valve shocks that push it off road and into extreme territory for its looks. The new ZR2 offers both gas V6 and diesel 4-cylinder engine options.
OTHER VEHICLES
Camaro, Cruze, Impala, Silverado, Sonic, Suburban and Trax stay virtually unchanged.