2018 Dodge Preview

NEW & NOTABLE

Challenger: With what Dodge may lack in new products, it more than makes up for with huge horsepower, dynamic exterior treatments and enticing packaging that comes at an attractive price point. Case in fact, the Challenger SRT Demon, which is considered the most powerful production car ever made – at 840 horsepower, trust me – it is. Launch yourself from 0 to 60 mph in 2.3 seconds and the likelihood is that will be the highlight of your day. At the core of it all is a supercharged 6.2-liter Hemi Demon V8, which includes a high-octane fuel setting that adds 32 horsepower to the base 808 hp. This Demon will set you back $84,995.

Dodge Durango SRT: This is the hyper-powered SUV offering for every hot-blooded American who craves an elevated seating position – and 0 to 60 mph in 4.4 seconds. The 2018 Durango SRT is distinctly Dodge and uniquely styled to make the high horsepower, and seating for seven, worth the base $63,000. This Durango manages to exude all the speedy style cues that make the SRT brand so popular. From slick heat vents cut into the hood and a bold center-scoop to the blacked out 20-inch rims, there’s very little subtlety to the SUV and its growling exhaust. Expect a 475-horsepower 6.4-liter Hemi V8 mated to an 8-speed automatic transmission to deliver excitement and plenty of looks.

Charger: Keeping with the high-powered approach to new and notable, the Charger SRT Hellcat gets a completely new grille treatment, fender badges and distinct red instrument panel badge. Totally new 2018 options for Charger Hellcat include Nano Steel wheel finish, Gunmetal Gray stripes, Demonic Red super-premium leather and brake calipers that can be colored black, orange, and gunmetal gray. Look for new exterior colors in F8 Green and Indigo Blue.

OTHER VEHICLES

All Journey models get a standard 3rd row while the Grand Caravan continues on as the elder statesman for the minivan segment.