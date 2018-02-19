2018 Ford Preview

Striking a classic Blues Brothers pose Ford vice president U.S. Marketing, Sales and Service Mark LaNeve and Actor Jim Belushi introduce the Ford Transit Connect Wagon at the 2018 Chicago Auto Show at McCormick Place on Thursday, Feb. 8, 2018 in Chicago. The Ford Transit Connect Wagon offers seating for five to seven passengers and options for cargo duty configurations. (John Konstantaras/AP Images for Ford Motor Company)

NEW & NOTABLE

Mustang: The big news with the 2018 Ford lineup comes from what’s under the hood. Look for performance to be the headliner this year and the star of the show is undoubtedly the refreshed Mustang, which gets its first refresh since the 2015 redesign. If you like the Shelby 350GT, you will see plenty of exterior cues that resemble the hard-core performance ‘Stang. Power will be provided by a 2.3-liter EcoBoost 4-cylinder or a refreshed 5.0-liter V8. Traditionalists will love a new upgraded manual transmission for the V8, while a new 10-speed automatic is available. Base price is $25,585.



Expedition: The Expedition, and its 8-passenger spaces, have not seen the design table since 1996. The 2018 version features a modern, more streamlined profile that drops weight for better fuel economy. Cabin comfort is hugely improved with soft-touch surfaces, more room for 3rd-row passengers and sliding 2nd-row seats that offer far more flexibility for seating options. A new 375-horsepower 3.5-liter turbo V6 engine is paired with a modern 10-speed transmission. Look for a base price of $51,695.



Ford followed Focus RS enthusiast conversations on blogs, forums and Facebook groups, which helped inspire the new 2018 limited-edition Focus RS

Focus RS: The Limited-edition Focus RS debuts for this model’s final year of production. This Limited RS offers gloss black exterior detailing, carbon fiber interior trim, standard RS2 package contents, 19-in. painted forged aluminum wheels, and a specially developed Quaife limited-slip differential.



EcoSport: At only 158 inches long, this sub-compact SUV competes with a fast-growing class of tiny crossovers. Space is smallish, but fuel economy is outstanding. A base 1.0-liter turbo 3-cylinder or upgraded 2.0-liter 4-cylinder is offered paired to a 6-speed automatic transmission. Base price is very attractive at $19,995.

OTHER VEHICLES

The Fusion, Focus, C-Max, Fiesta and Taurus have only minimal changes for the 2018 model year.