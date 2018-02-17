2018 Hyundai Preview

NEW & NOTABLE

Kona: The Kona is Hyundai’s long-awaited entry-level subcompact crossover SUV. On the outside, it is a stunning compilation of athletic curves with a distinct dark-painted roof treatment. Offering seating for up to five passengers with dual-level cargo loading floor and a long list of driver-assistance and collision-avoidance systems, the Kona has both front- and all-wheel-drive variants. Look for a standard 2.0-L 4-cylinder and an optional turbo 2.6-L 4-cylinder powerplant, along with a choice of SE, Sport, and Limited versions.

Accent: While there will be no more Accent hatchback, the redesigned Accent sedan provides both manual and automatic transmission options as well as a proven 1.6-L 4-cylinder engine. On the outside, Accent gets a stronger exterior design that feels more athletic and more modern. With standard 17-inch aluminum wheels, the all-new Accent is bolder both outside and inside. Look for more safety features and infotainment technologies.

Elantra GT: The Elantra sedan gets new interior add-ons of note in 2018, but it’s the GT version that gets an entire redesign. The popular Elantra GT can be had in GT (2.0-L 4-cylinder) and GT Sport (1.6-L turbo 4-cylinder) trims. Both models get increased cargo space, while the GT Sport gets a beefed up independent rear suspension and brakes.

Sonata: Getting a notable refresh for 2018, the high-profile Sonata adds Hyundai’s new aggressive signature grille and a vast selection of 18-in. wheels to choose from. Offering fuel, hybrid and plug-in versions, Sonata features an all-new 8-speed transmission for turbo models. Look for retuned steering and suspension for much better handling, as well as enhanced interior technology features that improve comfort and connectivity.

OTHER VEHICLES

Veloster, Sante Fe, and Tucsan stay virtually unchanged, though the Ioniq gets new plug-in version.