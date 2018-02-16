2018 Jeep Preview

NEW & NOTABLE

Wrangler: Jeep has two pieces of new model news for its 2018 lineup. The biggest is the redesign of the Wrangler. A totally new version takes a bow for 2018 and it includes an overhaul of the trim lines and new standard conveniences. The all-new Wrangler is great, and much of that is due to what didn’t change: signature round headlights, removable doors and roof, solid axle and a fold-down windshield. Improved aerodynamics, better visibility and a larger backseat are big news, as are the new aluminum doors that are easier to maneuver and a new Sky One-Touch powertop that retracts the entire canvas roof. Look for the entry-level Latitude as a starting point, while new trims include Latitude Plus, an Altitude appearance package are for Latitude and Limited trims, and Overland and Trailhawk versions remain in the lineup. Base price will be $26,995.

Grand Cherokee Trackhawk: The introduction of the Grand Cherokee Trackhawk has many performance and Jeep fans salivating. This new trim level will essentially be a Dodge Hellcat-powered Grand Cherokee that will feature a supercharged 6.2-liter V8 powerplant delivering 707 horsepower. The exterior expression will be extreme with aggressive quad exhaust outlets, and bold, yellow brake calipers peeking out from distinct 20-inch rims, including an optional matte-black forged aluminum variation. Front bumper design allows for optimal air-cooling intake. Expect acceleration to 60 mph to be close to 3.5 seconds. An upgraded all-wheel-drive system, beefed-up suspension and equally-upgraded brakes will keep the passengers as planted to the pavement as possible. Look for pricing to be more than $80,000.

OTHER VEHICLES

Compass gets a Limited trim with front-wheel drive in addition to all-wheel drive. Renegade gets reversing camera on all trims; MySky roof option in Sport trim; interior gets overhaul adding more storage, colors and fabrics; Uconnect 4 gets standard Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.