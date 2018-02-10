2018 Kia Preview

NEW & NOTABLE

Rio: The all-new Kia Rio delivers a bigger footprint than its previous versions and the gen-5 subcompact variant makes that extra space count in the cabin with more head and leg room. The 130-horsepower 1.6-L 4-cylinder engine (mated to 6-speed manual or auto transmissions) is picked up from the previous model with newly enhanced fuel economy. Cabin comfort is bettered with new seating style, as well as conveniences such as a touchscreen with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto on top-line trims. Starts at about $14,500.

Stinger: The Kia Stinger is like no other sedan in the lineup. A true sports sedan by design, the five-passenger creation was designed in Germany and looks similar to several Deutsch speedy sedans. With its sophisticated profile, sleek lines and bold brake calipers visible between wheel spokes, this is an exterior treatment that says speed, athleticism and refinement – with an interior that equals the excitement. Under the hood, you will find a 252-horsepower 2.0-L turbo 4-cylinder, with an optional 365-horsepower twin-turbo 3.3-L V6 paired with an 8-speed auto transmission. With a base price at $31,900, this sedan is a game changer for the Korean automaker.

Niro: The Niro is a hybrid-only SUV that expands the alt-power lineup for Kia, with Niro slotting below the Optima. Niro gets a plug-in version with improved electric range for the new 2018 model year. Look for the Touring model to offer new enhancements such as: HID headlights, Autonomous Emergency Braking, a Forward Collision Warning system, a Lane Keep Assist system, adaptive cruise control, and a wireless phone charger. Additional exterior changes include larger 18-in. rims and upscale audio systems. Look for a base at $25,560.

OTHER VEHICLES

Look for minimal changes in 2018 for Optima, Forte, Cadenza, K900, Soul, Sportage, Sorento and Sedona.