2017 Alfa Romeo Giulia Named IIHS Top Safety Pick+

Safety highlights

The premium mid-size sedan Giulia achieves the highest possible rating in each of the five tests used by IIHS to evaluate crashworthiness

Giulia’s Forward Collision Warning-Plus with Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB) technology earns “superior” rating from IIHS

With the long-awaited return of the Alfa Romeo brand to U.S. shores, you can count safety to the long list of attractive aspects for its newest vehicles. The Giulia, a mid-size premium sedan, has earned a 2017 Top Safety Pick+ (TSP+) rating from the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety (IIHS).

Achieving such lofty safety ratings in its inaugural model year puts the Giulia in a class of rarified air. The TSP+ designation is contingent upon achieving ratings of “good” in five IIHS crashworthiness evaluations. The 2017 Alfa Romeo Giulia achieves “good” – the highest possible rating – in each.

According to Reid Bigland, head of Alfa Romeo, the all-new Giulia represents the height of Alfa Romeo engineering and technology. “No effort was spared when it came to the vehicle’s performance and safety features,” said Bigland. “We’re honored to receive this award from IIHS as it shows our commitment to creating state-of-the-art vehicles.”

Safe & Security

The all-new Alfa Romeo Giulia offers innovative safety and security features and leverages state-of-the-art driver-assist features. The latest Alfa Romeo premium mid-size sedan has driver-assistance features that include:

Full-speed Forward Collision Warning-Plus with Full Stop: provides autonomous braking and, under certain circumstances, slows or brings the vehicle to a full stop when a frontal collision is imminent

provides autonomous braking and, under certain circumstances, slows or brings the vehicle to a full stop when a frontal collision is imminent Adaptive Cruise Control-Plus with Full Stop: helps to maintain distance from the vehicle ahead and, under certain traffic conditions, the system can bring the Giulia to a full stop without driver intervention and resume driving once the vehicle ahead has moved forward

helps to maintain distance from the vehicle ahead and, under certain traffic conditions, the system can bring the Giulia to a full stop without driver intervention and resume driving once the vehicle ahead has moved forward Lane Departure Warning: alerts the driver of an inadvertent lane departure

To assist the driver both on the road and in parking situations, Blind-spot Monitoring, Rear Cross Path detection and front- and rear-park assist sensors are offered on Giulia. In addition, the Alfa Romeo Giulia features advanced multistage driver and front-passenger air bags; driver and front-passenger seat-mounted side air bags (pelvic-thorax); front and rear side curtain air bags; and driver and front-passenger inflatable knee air bags.