2017 Subaru Crosstrek builds upon automaker’s reputation for safety

Safety highlights

The 2017 Subaru Crosstrek achieves the highest possible rating in all but one of the IIHS tested categories

Federal testers have given it a 5-Star rating overall

Subaru’s EyeSight System is a difference maker that offers high-end safety in a mid-priced family vehicle

Subaru’s reputation for rugged, go-anywhere vehicles is well documented, and for many loyal customers, a group that grows in number every year, safety is as much a reason to buy than anything related to off-road readiness.

This year’s Crosstrek is an IIHS Top Safety Pick with impressive “Good” scores and an equally impressive federal five-star overall score. Crosstrek gets two four-star individual test scores for front and rollover crash protection.

The IIHS has bestowed the Crosstrek with a Top Safety Pick rating when equipped with Subaru’s optional EyeSight suite of advanced safety features. I have tested the EyeSight system and it is impressive in its capabilities.

Located near the rearview mirror EyeSight is available as standard in Limited models and available in Premium and Premium Special Edition grades. The system adds adaptive cruise control, forward collision warning with automatic emergency braking, and lane-departure warning systems in a vehicle that can be had for less than $30,000. Rearview cameras are standard on all Crosstreks and blind-spot monitors with rear cross-traffic alert are also included.

Safe & Security

The 2017 Subaru Crosstrek offers innovative safety and security features with impressive state-of-the-art driver-assist functions. The Subaru Crosstrek has safety features that include:

• Side Airbags: Front and rear head curtain airbags and front-mounted torso airbags

• Rollover Sensor: This feature is designed to deploy the side curtain airbags in the event of an impending rollover

• Driver Knee Airbag: Separate airbag in the lower instrument panel designed to minimize knee injuries in frontal crashes

Electronic Stability Control Antilock Brakes Daytime Running Lights

Subarus have established themselves as incredibly reliable performers, who regularly manage to rack-up mileage well over 150,000 miles during their lifetimes. With their flat engine designs, Subarus provide excellent handling and drivability that translates – along with great safety ratings – into sought after family vehicles.