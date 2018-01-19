2018 Hyundai Accent gets rework — is reborn

Autos 01/19/2018, 06:00am
 Gallery
By John Stein

The 2018 Accent is a sedan that has undergone a complete rebirth. The long-time entry-level economy car for Hyundai, the Accent has been selling loads of units for more than 20 years.

Since 1994, the Accent has been a reliable car, but it was rarely referred to as one offering exterior distinction or interior comfort — as an economy-class car, it was what it was — and that has been plenty for more than 1.2 million owners.

In 2018, the Accent has been reborn with a dramatic exterior design, a high-tech interior with reduced cabin noise, a more efficient powertrain, and highly improved driving dynamics. Add all of that to some of the best safety ratings and convenience features and you have another long-term winner for Hyundai.

Increased Capacity

The new Accent grows to 168 inches long and offers 90 cubic feet of space for passengers and a 14-cubic-foot trunk. Presenting as a 2,502-lb. compact sedan, there’s far more heft – though it remains the stable’s entry-level car.

The Accent’s larger size not only delivers a more substantial and stylish image, it can compete with the best-seller in the entry-level class, the compact Nissan Versa, which also is marketed as a subcompact.

Trim Levels

The Accent features impressive safety equipment and even items that you don’t expect to find on a car in its category. The Accent comes in three trim levels with two transmissions and one engine: a 130-horsepower, 1.6-liter four-cylinder with gasoline direct-injection that delivers 119 lb.-ft. of torque. On the base SE model, customers can order a six-speed manual gearbox or a six-speed automatic transmission. The automatic is standard on the SEL and Limited versions.

Impressive Standards

The $15,880 SE is well equipped with safety equipment plus a rear-view camera and tire-pressure monitoring. Look for standard hill-start assist, which keeps the Accent from rolling backward starting off on a hill.

Other SE equipment includes air conditioning, remote keyless entry, a temporary spare tire, steering-wheel mounted audio and cruise controls,  and a tilt (though not telescoping) steering wheel. Accent SEL and Limited models get the telescoping function.

Limited Upgrade

The Limited also gets such desirable features as blind-spot warning, forward collision avoidance, motorized glass sunroof, fog lights, SXM satellite radio, automatic climate controls and headlights, leather-wrapped steering wheel and shift knob, pushbutton starting and-a whopper in this class of car-a “smart trunk” that opens with a wave of the foot.

Road Manners

On the road, regardless of the trim, the new Accent is a model of silent running, so quiet that muffled wind, road and mechanical sounds rival that of some six-figure luxury cars.

The Accent feels crisp from a dead start and easily maneuvers in and around town with fine adjustments getting into and out of highway-speed traffic.

The suspension system is a definite bonus that plays well with Accent’s quality seats to provide a nice ride on long-term trips. Overall, with the Hyundai award-winning warranty and low starting price, Accent is a value by anyone’s book.

