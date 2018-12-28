2018 Kona: All-new compact crossover from Hyundai

The 2018 Hyundai Kona is an all-new, sharply competitive compact crossover sport utility vehicle, which arrives at a time when it targets the sweet spot in U.S. automotive preferences. All crossovers, but especially the affordable compacts and midsizes, are threatening to overwhelm the market.

They are proliferating like mechanical rabbits, as witness the Kona’s competitors, which include the Honda HR-V, Toyota C-HR, Kia Soul, Chevrolet Trax, Mazda CX-3, Subaru Crosstrek, and Jeep Renegade.

Crossover SUVs generally are described as vehicles built with car-like unit-body construction, with front-wheel or optional all-wheel drive, and configured like jacked-up station wagons with hatchbacks to access the rear cargo areas. The definition doesn’t apply across the board because some, like the Toyota CH-R and Kia Soul, do not offer all-wheel drive.

The Kona, however, does have AWD, as well as a comprehensive package that checks all the crossover boxes, and not only among the affordable. Kona’s full range of features also makes it competitive with more expensive compacts. For example, it offers such modern safety installations as forward collision warning and braking, lane-keeping assist, rear cross traffic alert, blind-spot collision warning, and driver attention warning. Though included for improved handling on curving roads but which also qualifies as a safety feature, the Kona offers torque vectoring braking that selectively applies the inside brakes to ease cornering.

Not all of this comes in the base package. To get different features, the buyer chooses from four trim levels: Base S, with a $20,450 price tag, including the destination charge; SEL, at $22,100; Limited, $25,650; and the focus here, the top-Line Ultimate with Lime interior trim at $29,660.

Keeping options to a minimum is not a new concept, but the powers at Hyundai correctly decided that keeping pricing simple was customer friendly. In all trim levels, the Kona delivers a rigid and tidy package that enhances handling, delivers unexpected stability, and a comfortable and quiet ride. Fifty-two percent of its innards are constructed of high-strength steel and the body incorporates 375 feet of structural adhesives.

It’s apparent the first time you get behind the wheel. The tested Kona Ultimate delivered a solid and planted feel. It also tracked true with few corrections needed from the nicely weighted steering. That same feel came through in a shorter drive of the less-expensive all-wheel-drive SEL.

All-wheel-drive models share an independent, multi-link rear suspension system, which contributes the secure handling. Front-wheel-drive versions use a less-sophisticated torsion beam rear axle.

The Kona is available with two drivetrains. The S and SEL models come with a 147-horsepower, 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine with 132 lb.-ft. of torque mated to six-speed automatic transmission. The package delivers EPA-rated city/highway/combined fuel consumption of 25/30/27 miles to the gallon.

The Kona Limited and tested Ultimate are equipped with a 175-horsepower, 1.6-liter turbocharged four-cylinder engine that makes 195 lb.-ft. of torque. A seven-speed dual-clutch automatic delivers instant, smooth shifts and rapid acceleration.

Though the S and SEL models have less power and slower acceleration, they share the same body rigidity and stable feel as their more powerful siblings. Typically, with Hyundai, the new Kona is uncommonly well equipped. On the tested Ultimate model, standard features included LED gauges, a power driver’s seat, heated leather seats, motorized sunroof, automatic climate control, 18-inch alloy wheels, and an innovative head-up display screen that rises from the dashboard and offers comprehensive information on a screen mounted in the driver’s line of sight.

The 8-inch center touchscreen displays vehicle functions as well as navigation, and Apple Car Play and Android Auto connectivity. In what Hyundai says is a first in the class, the Kona also offers wireless smart phone charging. It is also equipped with Hyundai’s Blue Link system, which offers a variety of services, including remote starting.