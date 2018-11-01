2018 Ram 1500 offers up endless variations

The 2018 Ram 1500 is an impressive full-size pickup that is in a market where virtually every one of the competitors is pushing the boundaries of what a modern pickup should be. By integrating the latest technologies, the Ram 1500 makes itself standout with impressive fuel-saving systems, including first-in-segment thermal management system, pulse-width modulation and active aerodynamics, including grille shutters and air suspension.

While many Ram owners, and pickup owner for that matter, really do not require the powerful, broad shoulders capabilities of a full-size truck, they are often sold (and sold up) into performance packages that provide incredible capabilities the ‘Average Joe’ may never need.

The Lineup

If you crave sport, the R/T designated Ram 1500 Sport models come with 22-inch wheels, a sport hood, and a blacked-out grille with R/T badging. You’ll find clever solutions for cargo, including the “Ram Box” bedside storage compartments in the walls of the truck box.

The pinnacle of the Ram line has been designated Limited Tungsten Edition (LTE). The LTE’s highlights include a premium leather interior with a faux-suede headliner, a sportier hood and a chrome grille laced with the Ram name.

The Ram 1500 Harvest, which brings the total in the lineup to 11, offers additional ground clearance, all-terrain tires, black tubular side steps, skid plates and tow hooks. The package also includes a unique chrome grille, as well as chrome bumpers and exterior trim.

Cab styles include the two-door Regular, four-door Quad and four-door Crew with longer rear doors. Bed lengths are 5-foot, 7-inch; 6-foot, 4-inch and 8-foot.

Pure Power

The Ram 1500 offers a 3.6-liter V6 delivering 25 mpg on the highway, 305 horsepower, 269 lb.-ft. of torque and 7,610 pounds of towing capacity. The 5.7-L V8 has 22 mpg on the highway, while producing 395 horsepower, 410 lb.-ft. of torque and towing up to 10,700 pounds. An impressive 3.0-L EcoDiesel V6 offers 27 mpg highway, 240 horsepower, 420 lb.-ft. of torque and up to 9,210 pounds of towing capability. All of these powerplants are mated to an 8-speed automatic transmission pushing power to the rear wheels or all four wheels.

2018 Upgrades

Revisions to the 2018 model-year truck include Apple CarPlay and Android Auto capability for the 8.4-inch Uconnect touchscreen. A backup camera is now standard on all models and a remote exterior switch provided in the cargo box activates LED bed lights.

With 11 different models to choose from, you can outfit your Ram 1500 as luxurious or as utilitarian as you might like. Moving through the Ram model line, notable features include a 110-volt power outlet, dual-zone automatic climate control, and an 8.4-inch touchscreen interface for the infotainment system known as Uconnect Access.

The Laramie Longhorn is the model that seems to do the best job of meeting workhorse outfitting with creature comforts. Look for features such as keyless entry and ignition, remote start, front and rear parking sensors, wood interior trim, upgraded leather upholstery and a navigation system to define that model.

The Ram 1500 is a comfortable and capable pickup that easily competes with Ford, Chevy/GMC and gives its owners plenty of personality to help define their full-size pickup desires.

This auto review was researched and written by SteinPro Content Services and provided to the Sun-Times for publication