2018 Subaru Preview

NEW & NOTABLE

Crosstrek: The all-new Crosstrek is a compact wagon based on the Impreza platform. Promising outstanding handling and a sure-footed stance, the Crosstrek offers standard all-wheel drive and 8.7 inches of ground clearance to help with off-road capability and a higher seating position. Look for a 152-horsepower 2-L 4-cylinder engine paired with either a continuously variable transmission or a six-speed manual. Subaru says the new Crosstreks will offer upgraded safety and infotainment technologies to improve passenger comfort and convenience. Most attractive is the $21,795 base price.

Legacy: Popular midsize sedan offering, Legacy, gets seriously refreshed in 2018 with significant exterior changes such as a new grille, side mirrors, front fascia and rear bumper. Likewise, interior coziness goes way up with upgraded materials that deliver a significantly quieter ride. The suspension has been retuned for a smoother ride and more agile handling, while new treatments for steering and braking promise a better driving experience. Add Apple CarPlay, Android Auto and a more refined voice-recognition system to the new mix of features. Base price is $22,195.

Outback: Taking a chance and tweaking its most popular vehicle, Subaru refreshed the Outback wagon with new exterior cues, including aerodynamic side mirrors, streamlined bumpers, headlights and updated grille. Base price: $25,895 for a proven commodity.

OTHER VEHICLES

The newest version of the sporty BRZ ts (tuned by STI) takes a bow with a limited availability. The new edition stays put under the hood, but visually it steps up with STI fog light covers, a trilogy of slick underspoilers, an adjustable carbon fiber rear spoiler and unique trim details that match the enhanced ride characteristics from the STI-tuned suspension components, additional engine compartment bracing, Brembo high-performance brakes, and lightweight 18-in. aluminum wheels wrapped in 215/40 Michelin Pilot Sport 4 tires.