2019 Audi

NEW & NOTABLE

One of Germany’s many luxury brands, Audi has always been able to make a statement and differentiate itself from the other players, most notably Mercedes-Benz and BMW. Featuring handsome exterior designs and capable underpinnings that deliver outstanding performance and drive characteristics, for luxury standards and enthusiasts alike, Audi takes another step forward in 2019 with a gorgeous A6 remake, a fastback version of the A5 and S5, an all-new Q3 compact SUV, flagship A8, and all-new Q8 SUV.

Q8

Audi’s flagship crossover takes its bows for 2019. The all-new Q8 makes good use of sibling A8’s exterior design cues, while adding 3 inches of width for a more athletic stance. This luxury crossover will become the flagship crossover, though only offering seating for four or five.

A8

The flagship Audi sedan is all new for 2019 and this Gen-4 variant is the most technologically advanced Audi. Look for impressive Level 3 autonomous capability enabling hands-free cruising at speeds up to 37 mph and self-parking. Look for the award-winning Audi Virtual Cockpit to be enhanced and available in all its glory.

Q3

This Gen-2 iteration of the Q3 can accurately be described as a simply a smaller, yet equally gratifying, version of the Q5 that was introduced in 2017. Look for the handsome good looks of the Q3 to emulate all of its Audi stablemates. The Q3 provides yet another entry point for introducing new Audi customers to the fine-tuned German engineering – even in a compact crossover.

A6

While the all-new 2019 Audi A6 has remained almost identical in dimensions to its predecessor, it gets a new cabin of enriched quality and craftsmanship – including a whole cadre of new driver-assist features. Under the hood is a capable 3.0-L turbocharged V6 offering 340 horsepower and 369 lb-ft of torque. The powerplant is paired with a new 7-speed automatic transmission. Also new is a 48-volt mild hybrid system providing much-needed fuel economy.

RS5

Hatchbacks have officially returned to popularity and the Audi RS5 Sportback takes this 4-door fastback beyond the average hatchback. Offering a stunning 444 horsepower and 443 pound-feet of torque with the borrowed Porsche Panamera 2.9-L twin-turbo V6 engine, the RS5 impresses with an 8-speed automatic transmission and the Quattro all-wheel drive. Look for the RS5 to get to 60 mph in 3.6 seconds, with a maximum speed of 174.

Other Vehicles

A4, Q5 and Q7

This auto review was researched and written by SteinPro Content Services and provided to the Sun-Times for publication