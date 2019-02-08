2019 Chevrolet

The 2019 Camaro Turbo 1LE joins the track-focused 1LE lineup, offering an FE3 suspension and new Track and Competitive Driving modes.

NEW & NOTABLE

The biggest stories in Chevrolet land are the all-new Silverado pickup, the return of the iconic Blazer badge, a Corvette ZR1 with huge horsepower, and a mild mid-cycle refresh of the Malibu sedan. Everything else really stays the same or close to it.

Camaro

With a ZL1 nameplate leading the way, the Gen-6 pony car offers a notable 650-horsepower ZL1 1LE version of the Camaro that easily becomes the most powerful and fastest ever. Look for the super-collectable Yenko version to offer a max 1,000 ponies.

Silverado

The all-new 2019 Chevrolet Silverado has new exterior stylings and a new aluminum-rich body that cuts 450 lbs from the previous weight, even though it is bigger. Expect the 5.3-L and 6.2-L V8s to remain unchanged, while featuring the industry’s first dynamic fuel management system that shuts off individual cylinders rather than banks of cylinders. An all-new 3.0-L Duramax inline-six turbodiesel and 10-speed auto gearbox are notables.

Corvette ZR1

The new Corvette ZR1 is the fourth model featuring the badge and it will be the most powerful version ever launched and Chevy says they plan on building no more than 3,000 in 2019. The ZR1’s 755 horsepower and 715 lb-ft of torque come from the 6.2-L supercharged V8 (called LT5). Look for 0 to 60 acceleration in less than 3 seconds and a max of 212 mph.

Blazer

Starting at $30,000, the all-new Blazer is a new take on the iconic SUV. The mid-size crossover will offer 4-cylinder and V6 powerplants; horsepower will range from 193 to 305hp. Both engines will be mated to a 9-speed automatic. The V6 model will offer an optional all-wheel-drive system. The range-topping Blazer Premier will land at about $47,000 when upgraded with all-wheel drive.

Other Vehicles

Malibu gets a slight refresh inside and out; the incredibly eco-friendly electric Bolt remains unchanged; nothing major planned for Colorado, Suburban, or Tahoe.

This auto review was researched and written by SteinPro Content Services and provided to the Sun-Times for publication