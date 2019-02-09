2019 Honda

NEW & NOTABLE

Insight

The 2019 Honda Insight is filled with many promises that the Japanese manufacturer is banking on for its continued foray into elite hybrid status. While the Gen-1 Insight was unable to topple the Prius, this all-new Insight is the real deal for hybrid technology. The 2019 Insight promises fuel economy of up to 55 mpg in the city in a sedan size that easily fits between the Civic and Accord. A 1.5-L 4-cylinder engine pairs with dual electric motors (one geared to the engine itself and the other tied to the differential) and a lithium-ion battery pack. Total system output is rated at 151 horsepower and 197 pound-feet of torque.

Passport

The all-new Passport is a shortened version of the established three-row Pilot. The 2019 Passport offers two rows and room for five passengers. Honda says the Passport is the most off-road-worthy of its SUVs, and the inclusion of the same optional AWD system found in the Pilot and Ridgeline is a huge check on the plus-side. One distinction of note is 41 cubic feet of cargo volume behind the second row, which grows to a substantial 100 cu. ft. with the rear seat folded down. Honda’s 3.5-L V6 engine, delivering 280 hp, is mated to a 9-speed automatic going to four wheels.

HR-V

The 2019 Honda HR-V gets a much-needed refresh, featuring sleeker, more modern bumpers, a bolder signature grille, new headlights featuring LED daytime lamps, and all-new taillights. Equally important (and impressive) is the new safety suite on trim levels EX and higher – called Honda Sensing. New Sport and Touring trims levels are added to the lineup. Honda says HR-V models have received increased sound deadening measures.

Civic

The Civic brand offers continued reliability and trust factors that have been hard earned over decades of service on U.S. shores. Starting with the LX trim, and progressing through EX, Sport, EX-L, EX-T, and Touring trims, the Civic lineup is vast and it offers coupes, sedans and hatchbacks. The 2019 variants will tout a few upgrades worth noting, including the inclusion of active safety technology that is now standard on all Civics. Inside, the new infotainment system has updated software, as well as a 5.0-in. screen on base Civic LX, all other models get a 7.0-in. touchscreen offering Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility.

Other Vehicles

Accord, Pilot, Fit, Odyssey, Ridgeline

This auto review was researched and written by SteinPro Content Services and provided to the Sun-Times for publication