2019 Hyundai

NEW & NOTABLE

Hyundai is the largest South Korean automaker whose image as a budget car producer have faded as they now easily contend as one of the global automakers who matter. Their vehicle lineup continues to expand and the level of quality keeps adding to the high expectations currently being met with their entire lineup. The warranty continues to be one of the finest selling-points in the industry.

Sante Fe

The new 2019 Hyundai Santa Fe is a classier SUV while evolving into a bigger and bolder vehicle. As the new Sante Fe offers more space for passengers and cargo, the Gen-4 variant showcases Hyundai’s new signature design cue, the cascading grille. The exterior looks more refined, while easily getting more athletic looking. Look for the existing 2.4-L inline-four cylinder powerplant and the 235-horsepower turbocharged 4-cylinder mated to an all-new new 8-speed automatic transmission. Both rear- and all-wheel drive will be offered across the entire Sante Fe range.

Kona EV

Last year the all-new Kona model debuted to much fanfare. In 2019, an all-new Kona Electric (EV) will offer 250 miles of range and up to 117 MPGe, according to the EPA, which will make it the new class-leading vehicle on the market. Featuring an impressive 64 kWh lithium-ion polymer battery pack, the largest battery in any non-Tesla EV in the U.S. market, the Kona EV will offer a 201-horsepower high-efficiency electric motor, delivering 291 pound-feet of torque. Look for the Kona EV to reach 60 mph in just about 7.5 seconds. All Kona EV models will be limited to front-wheel drive.

Veloster N

When it comes to exciting, sporty Hyundai’s, the Veloster is at the top of my list. The all-new Veloster N performance version is the very first N-branded Hyundai model in the U.S. The conventional Veloster is great looking, but the new N version features a distinct red trim below the grille and on the side skirts, as well as a unique set of exterior colors, including Performance Blue, Black, Red, and White. A 2019 Hyundai Veloster N pushes out 275 horsepower and 260 pound-feet of torque from its turbocharged 2.0-L inline-four. Ordered with the 18-wheel package, the Veloster N offers the Michelin Pilot Super Sport rubber, whereas the optional 19-inch package warrants the wider Pirelli P Zero tires.

Other Vehicles

Tucson, Sonata, Elantra, Accent, Ioniq, Nexo

This auto review was researched and written by SteinPro Content Services and provided to the Sun-Times for publication