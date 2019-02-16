2019 Nissan

Altima

The mid-size Altima enters 2019 as the Gen-6 version of the long-time Nissan ‘go-to’ sedan. The all-new Altima offers an aggressive design change that carries over into the cabin with new technology and distinct powertrain revises. The 2019 Altima body is wider and longer than the previous model, as well as being lower to the ground. All of this presents a much sleeker, modern profile. Offering Apple CarPlay and Android Auto for entry levels, Nissan also added access to ProPilot Assist adaptive cruise control and a number of other advanced electronic safety features. Altima offers all-wheel drive for the very first time, as well as a variable-compression-ratio 2.0-L engine delivering 248 hp and 273 lb-ft of torque.

Maxima

The last Maxima redesign was in 2015, so a mid-cycle refresh, consisting of new styling and technology features, was due for 2019. On the outside, Maxima gets a new front-end design featuring revised LED headlights with LED accents. Nissan’s signature Vmotion grille is bolder and the centerpiece of the Maxima front end. Especially cool is the new rear bumper design featuring four tailpipe openings and (for SR trim) a spoiler tops the trunk lid. Nissan developed five new wheel designs for each trim. The 2019 Maxima has improved active-safety features, called Safety Shield 360, comprised of blind-spot monitoring, rear cross-traffic alert, front and rear automated emergency braking with pedestrian detection, lane-departure warning, and automatic high-beams as standard equipment.

Murano

The 2019 Murano undergoes a noticeable mid-cycle refresh with classy exterior cues enhanced and V6 power maintained for the tall wagon treatment. The 2019 model’s V-shaped grille has immediate impact along with the new LED headlights, fog lights, and taillights. The Murano’s notable 18- and 20-inch wheels get new designs. Nissan has plugged in a red-orange color called Sunset Drift that features a cool ‘Chromaflair,’ a pigment with aluminum flakes that creates a color-shifting effect when viewed at varying angles. Look for Murano’s 3.5-L V6 (260 hp) and CVT to carry over on both front- and all-wheel drive models. New Safety Shield 360 driver-assist technology is capable of stopping vehicles in reverse and detecting pedestrians. The Murano safety system includes lane-departure warning and auto high-beams.

Other Vehicles

