2019 Volkswagen

NEW & NOTABLE

The last couple years Volkswagen has been quite busy redesigning and improving their lineup. The German automaker has revamped much of the stable over the last few years and 2019 is an opportunity to step back admire the work and brush up a few dangling ends. While there may be no all-new vehicle debuts, there are several important changes coming to the 2019 lineup. From a new engine appearing in the Golf line to the swan-song departure of the beloved Beetle, a new special edition GTI, and several distinct driver-assist features, what’s new is still notable.

BEETLE

The Beetle’s 2019 Final Edition trim signifies a key point on the timeline for Volkswagen. Whether you are simply an admirer, a hard-core enthusiast, or one of the millions of tried-and-true Beetle fans, the 2019 model year bids farewell to the brand’s most notable vehicle and possibly the most recognized shape in the world of autos. Look for a few nice upgrades to the SE and SEL versions that make opting for one of these iconic coupes a reason to get out of bed every day for some people. The SE delivers some additional chrome accents, heated washer solution, and cool leatherette inserts on seat upholstery. The SEL delivers a bump to impressive 18-inch rims, diamond stitched leather seats and Bi-Xenon running lights, taillights and headlights.

GOLF

The new engine for the Golf is the same turbocharged 1.4-liter engine that took its bows in the 2019 Jetta. The 1.4-L replaces a 1.8-L version for what amounts to a downgraded powerplant. The new 1.4-L engine delivers 147 hp and 187 lb-ft. of torque. An 8-speed automatic or a 6-speed manual transmission can be had to keep things fun. If you must have the larger displacement (I get it) you can still grab a Golf SportWagen in the S 4Motion trim to get your fix.

GTI

Where the 2019 Golf may be taking baby steps back on power, leave it to the venerable GTI to keep things real on the road with an 8-hp upgrade that brings the total to 228 hp. My favorite Volkswagen under-the-radar performer has to be the GTI Rabbit. This is a playful and extraordinary trim that features huge 18-inch black wheels, a black rear spoiler, LED headlights, adaptive front lighting and keyless ignition.

Other Vehicles

Jetta, Passat, Tiguan and Atlas