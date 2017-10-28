Acura bucks trend, upsizes power in 2017 RDX model

My appreciation for Acura has always stemmed from its willingness to take the tact of ‘understated beauty.’ Sometimes, Acura proves, less is a whole lot more. Having said that, the less-is-more approach did not include what engine went into the 2017 RDX – and that’s great news!

At a time when the RDX’s core competitors are virtually all downsizing their engines to high-output 4-cylinders, Acura says ‘heck with it’ and steps up with a V6 powerplant that is sure to win the hearts of many looking to buy in the incredibly competitive compact luxury class.

Understated Beauty

Acura has never been accused of looking like its Honda counterparts, which is a big part of its success, but the brand does manage to keep things just shy of ‘bling’ while delivering what can only be described as a refined, premium look.

While the chiseled Acura statement is obvious and attractive, the exterior design cue that immediately jumped out at me on my tester was definitely the Jewel Eye LED headlights that resonate the RDX’s premium status while sparkling across the front end, a bold pillar on each side of the signature Acura grille.

The RDX sits relatively low for a crossover and I think that’s why I loved the 18-inch machined alloy wheels, they are not gaudy, but add just a little pop to the look. The chrome running board is a nice touch, but from a functional standpoint it is unnecessary.

Power

The RDX’s 3.5-liter V6 cuts a few mpg for a serious power upgrade in the class. Mated to a 6-speed automatic transmission driving the front wheels (AWD is also available), the aluminum-block V6 generates 279 horsepower and 252 lb.-ft. of torque for a great acceleration factor that should bring smiles to any driver’s face.

The 2017 RDX hits 60 mph in just 6.2 seconds, which makes the RDX one of the quickest vehicles in its class, especially when comparing the base-spec Acura with any entry-level challenger. In case you are wondering, I found shifts to be quick and smooth in automatic mode. The RDX delivers 20 mpg city, 28 highway, and 23.

Cozy Cabin

Inside the RDX’s cabin you will find outstanding high-tech features, high-visibility gauges and intuitive operation of multiple function interfaces for audio, climate, navigation and communications. Impeccable fit and finish is expected and delivered at every turn inside the cabin with tight fit and soft-touch surfaces throughout.

Rich leather seating is highly ergonomic, supporting and equally comfortable in both the front and back areas. I appreciated the power adjustments that delivered great visibility and perfect settings. Acura’s 4-wheel independent suspension, with MacPherson struts in front and a multilink rear, deliver core stability through curves.

Features & Add-Ons

As Acura’s entry-level crossover, the RDX offers a lot of standard features for the money. The base RDX ships with LED automatic headlights, 18-inch aluminum alloy wheels, a power moon roof, heated side mirrors, LED turn signals, rear privacy glass, 10-way power driver’s seat, 4-way power passenger’s seat, heated, leatherette front seats, leather-wrapped steering wheel and shift knob, dual-zone automatic climate control, keyless, smart entry, pushbutton ignition, auto-dimming rearview mirror, 7-speaker sound system, 5-inch color information display, and a multiview rear camera.

Look for an optional $3,700 Technology package, a $6,650 Advance package and $1,500 for all-wheel-drive. With these add-ons, my tester jumped up above $44,000, but made me feel like it delivered on every promise in the price tag.