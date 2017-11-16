Acura MDX has distinct style, 3-row seating, great standard features

The 2017 Acura MDX didn’t really change a lot from last year’s model. The MDX is a distinctively stylish model with practical flair that provides competent driving dynamics at an affordable price.

Impressive Standard Features

Standout features in the MDX’s base trim include tri-zone automatic climate control, four USB ports, an eight-speaker audio system, a power moonroof, a proximity key, and a dual-screen infotainment system with an upper 8-inch display and a lower 7-inch touch screen. Distinct safety features include active lane keep assist, forward collision warning, automatic emergency braking, and adaptive cruise control.

More than anything that puts the MDX ahead of other competitors (in addition to the 3rd row) is the value in the standard features packaging.

Exterior Flair

On the outside, the first thing you will notice is that the shield grille design has gone away. The new grille is a diamond pentagon design that is slated to adorn all Acura models down the road. While exterior changes are minimal from the previous year, I really do like the revised front and rear bumpers and the new chiseled-wrap hood that gives the MDX a bit of sporty edge.

Families that want luxury accommodations in their SUV, as well as the flexibility to seat three rows, should take a look at the 2017 Acura MDX as one of the top options in the class and at a base price of $43,950 it provides exceptional value for the segment.

Performance

Acura has a knack for performance – and the NSX certainly lives that life, but I’m not so sure the MDX does, or even should want to. With such a cozy cabin and surrounding luxury amenities, the performance of the MDX, for me, is all about giving me the ability to pass when I want, merge however I need to, and to be reliable.

The MDX’s 290-horsepower, 3.5-liter V-6 engine is a powerful and responsive powerplant that engages all the wheels with immediate effectiveness in any situation. My Advance Package tester offered an automatic engine start-stop system that improves fuel economy to 22 mpg combined. Mated to a 9-speed automatic transmission, the V6 works in tandem for smooth shifts and easy acceleration on demand.

Inside The Cabin

My test vehicle was the gorgeous MDX Advance with All-Wheel Drive ($56,400). My tester had the entire list of upgrade boxes checked, except for a rear-seat entertainment system. The MDX is predictably well appointed and the cabin is as quiet on smooth surfaces as it is on gravel roads. Quality materials, craftsmanship and fit and finish are world class. There are no hard-plastic surfaces or cost-cutting textures – this is a luxury cabin without compromise.

Seating is comfortable and accommodating for any body size. Power adjustments for both front seats deliver outstanding positioning and superior sightlines for the driver. Dash gauges are clean and speak to Acura’s minimalist approach to design. No distractions take away driver visibility to immediate feedback on the key readings. Advance models offer heated and ventilated seats and the ability to automatically program the heating and ventilation functions.

The dual cockpit dash is a signature design cue that feels especially good in the MDX. The waterfall-style center control panel easily accessible and provides easy operation. Neither screen would be considered especially big and this may be the only downside to the entire dash treatment.

Cargo

The third-row seating of the MDX is a nice flexibility item to have but it does steal away valuable cargo room. Behind the third-row seat you will find slightly more than 15 cubic feet of space for cargo. Fold down the third row for regular access to more than 45 cubic feet of cargo hauling space. With the rear seats folded down, the MDX delivers more than 90 cubic feet of cargo.

The Acura MDX is a dynamic SUV that combines luxury amenities with dependable performance and the possibility to thrill passengers. All of this at a very competitive price tag from the low-$40s to entry-$50s.