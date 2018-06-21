All-new BMW X2 makes lively, agile debut

The sleek and bold X2 is all new for 2018 and it becomes the latest addition to the BMW X family of vehicles.

Although the new X2 shares its underpinnings and 105.1-inch wheelbase with the X1, the X2 is 3.2 inches shorter and 2.8 inches lower than the X1.

The X2’s shorter overhangs, lower stance and uniquely designed body panels provide it with a much more athletic posture, while the twin-kidney grille has been a BMW hallmark. The X2 becomes the first BMW to feature a new inverted design that widens from top to bottom.

Another X2 distinctive exterior treatment is a widened C-pillar featuring the BMW roundel. That feature was designed to pay homage to classic BMW coupes like the 2000 CS and 3.0 CSL.

Sports Activity Coupe

BMW utilizes the term Sports Activity Coupe to describe all of its even-numbered X models. There is no doubt that the X2, X4 and X6 are sleek and athletic, but I find the coupe designation to be a stretch.

Like its X1 sibling, the new BMW X2 is offered in two variants: sDrive28i (FWD) or xDrive28i (AWD). Who would have imagined a front-wheel drive BMW?

Both X2 variants feature a lively turbocharged 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine that produces 228 horsepower and 258 lb-ft of torque. A smooth-shifting 8-speed automatic transmission is featured in all X2 models. Pricing begins at $36,400 for the X2 sDrive28i and $38,400 for the X2 xDrive 28i.

All X2 models do come nicely equipped, but choosing one or more of the available option packages, such as the Convenience Package ($2,350), Premium Package ($2,600) or M SportX Package ($4,650), can quickly elevate X2’s price tag.

The X2 models come standard in non-metallic Alpine White or Jet Black paint. Nine additional metallic colors are available ($550), including the new Galvanic Gold metallic finish.

Inside, the X2 is distinctively sporty, especially when the M SportX Package has been selected. As you might expect, when compared to its X1 stablemate, the sleeker X2 offers less rear head room and reduced cargo capacity. Still, there is 21.6 cu. ft. of space that increases to 50.1 cu. ft. with the rear seats folded down.

The cabin offers plenty of space up front for taller folks and controls are easy to reach and operate. The standard upholstery is a man-made material called SensaTec, but X2 buyers have numerous optional leathers to choose from.

The X2 comes standard with a 6.5-inch control display. If the optional navigation system is chosen, the display is upgraded to either a 6.5-inch or 8.8-inch touch screen.

The X2’s options list is long and includes a harman/kardon premium sound system, Apple CarPlay, wireless phone charging, WiFi hotspot, parking assistant and driver assistive technologies like adaptive cruise control, forward collision warning with automatic braking and lane departure warning.

On the road, the X2 is much more agile than the X1 – as well as more engaging to drive. One complaint I have, though, is that its widened C-pillar produces a larger blind spot.

The X2’s driving experience is variable. It offers three driving modes: Comfort, Eco Pro and Sport. Acceleration and agility are best enjoyed in Sport mode, while Comfort or Eco Pro modes provide a noticeably less aggressive nature.

The all-new 2018 BMW X2 seems to complete BMW’s X line of vehicles with another stimulating choice for drivers who demand style and performance.