All-new Chevrolet pickup offers more in every category

The all-new 2019 Chevrolet Silverado lineup offers more efficiency and value than previous models – in addition to delivering increases in towing and payload capabilities. For the pickup truck class, these are some of the most important categories of demand and Silverado exceeds expectations.

With an additional three inches of cab length for all configurations, and up to 4 cubic feet more interior volume, Silverado is larger and more efficient than any model ever in the Chevy stable. It weighs 450 pounds less than today’s truck (comparing crew cab V8 models).

Also new is the impressive six engine/transmission combinations that provide potential customers with alternative performance specs that fit their personal or professional needs.

According to Chevrolet, several new trims have been designed to appeal to a wide variety of truck buyers who use their pickups for different jobs in life, whether it be work, play, or to simply transport the family about town with confidence.

Base/Trim Prices

While the base model starts at an impressive $29,795 for the Work Truck and tops out at $54,495 for the High Country, there’s going to be a trim level somewhere in the middle of that range for every buyer.

Trim Levels

There’s a lot of variables, but the Silverado is available in eight trim levels and three groups: High Value, High Volume, and High Feature. High Value Silverados are available in Work Truck, Custom, and Custom Trail Boss configurations; High Volume Silverados come in LT, RST, and LT Trail Boss variants.

A high-performance RST trim is also available, as well as a street-performance look for the LT with body-color trim, full LED lighting, and 22-inch wheel options. High Feature Silverados are available in LTZ and High Country trims.

Cabin Space

The Silverado’s cabin that has more rear leg room, more storage space, and enhanced climate controls that create a cabin space capable of accommodating the most demanding enthusiast or the most delicate passengers.

The cab has been stretched, with crew-cab models now offering 3 inches of additional rear-seat legroom. Every surface in Silverado’s cabin has been designed for function and ergonomics, from the rotary knob textures to the infotainment screen angle. Your home-away-from-home is also a veritable office, with Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, wireless phone charging, 4G LTE Wi-Fi connectivity, and OnStar safety.

Cargo Volume

Chevrolet says it offers the most cargo volume in every bed length, with the short box offering 63 cubic feet of volume; most of that volume was created by widening the maximum width of the bed floor nearly 7 inches. A 4×8-foot sheet of plywood can now lay flat on the steel bed floor.

Performance

My tester featured outstanding power on-demand, an accommodating and comfortable ride, and linear steering that made its ton and half-ton mass move with ease on the highway and on rural winding roads.

Powered by a 5.3-liter 8-cylinder engine delivering 355 horsepower and 383 lb.-ft. of torque, Silverado has an 8-speed automatic transmission that I found to be as pleasant an experience as any large pickup on the road.

Look for an industry-first Dynamic Fuel Management system that actively shuts off cylinders in a variety of combinations (depending on situational needs) to optimize fuel economy, as well as driver-selectable stop/start technology that helps save fuel in stop-and-go traffic.

Towing

Chevy claims Silverado offers best-in-class cargo volume, box depth, box length at floor, plus a segment-leading 12 fixed tie-downs and exclusive power up/down tailgate.

Look for an impressive collection of towing features; the myChevrolet mobile phone app and Advanced Trailering System add capability and they even have a training program for buyers new to towing; the Trailering Camera Package works with both of these technologies, bringing a more comprehensive trailer view; and an industry-first trailering label helps to take the guesswork out of calculating the combined weight of customers’ truck and trailer combinations.

