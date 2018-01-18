All-new Dodge Durango SRT is high-powered 3-row SUV

The Dodge and SRT (Street and Racing Technology) brands, known for producing the pavement-pounding Hellcat and lightning-fast Demon, are bringing their high-performance expertise to the three-row SUV segment with the all-new 2018 Dodge Durango SRT.

Making its official debut at last February’s Chicago Auto Show, the Durango SRT promises to be the fastest three-row SUV. Motivated by a potent 475-horsepower 6.4-liter (392 cubic-inch) Hemi V8 engine, the new Durango SRT accelerates from 0-60 mph in just 4.4 seconds. That is impressive for a big and heavy (5,510-lbs.) SUV.

Additional bragging rights are in order with an extraordinary NHRA-certified quarter-mile time of 12.9 seconds. Clearly, the 2018 Durango SRT is for those who want to go fast whenever they feel the need for speed, and thanks to its size and standard all-wheel drive system, the Durango SRT accommodates up to six passengers and can be driven in all four seasons, regardless of road conditions.

Heck, those might be helpful selling points for anyone needing approval from their better-half (good luck with that).

One thing is certain, this is an awesome three-row SUV. It practically oozes performance, thanks to its menacing wide-body muscular stance, SRT hood with functional center air-inlet ducts, 20-inch forged-aluminum wheels with P295/45ZR20 Pirelli Scorpion Verde (run-flat) tires, and Brembo red-painted six-piston front and four-piston rear brake calipers.

Enter the Durango SRT’s spacious cabin and you are greeted by ultra-supportive and stylish Nappa/suede seats with sliver accent stitching and embroidered SRT logo. Laguna leather upholstery with an embossed SRT logo and carbon-fiber trim is available.

The Durango SRT provides seating for two in each row. While there is plenty of head and leg room in the first two rows, the third row is best suited for children.

The cockpit is sporty and loaded with goodies like a leather-wrapped SRT flat-bottom performance steering wheel with SRT paddle shifters, an 8.4-inch touchscreen with access to SRT performance pages, navigation and BeatsAudio premium sound system.

It was also quite lovely listening to the beautiful melodies emanating from the Durango SRT’s engine bay (featuring a cold-air induction system) and 2.75-inch dual exhaust system.

Mated to the Durango SRT’s powerful V8 engine is an impressively smooth and quick-reacting 8-speed automatic transmission. Depending on which driving mode is selected, the shifts occur almost imperceptibly, or more firmly. When downshifting manually, a nifty “rev match” function blips the throttle between shifts.

The Durango SRT utilizes a unique all-wheel drive system that automatically splits the torque to the appropriate axles, or up to 70-percent to the rear wheels when “Track” mode is selected. There are seven SRT drive modes (Auto, Sport, Track, Snow, Tow, Valet and ECO) and a Launch Control system that helps any driver have consistent launches from a stop.

Auto mode is the default mode and it makes the Durango SRT comfortable enough for everyday driving. The steering and suspension systems do tighten up in Sport mode, and get downright aggressive in Track mode.

The 2018 Dodge Durango SRT can be as docile or aggressive as you like, depending on your driving taste at the time.

Pricing for the 2018 Dodge Durango SRT begins at $63,000. My tester came equipped with a dual-screen rear entertainment system ($1,995) and several other options, bringing its price to $72,365.