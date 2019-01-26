All-new Toyota Corolla hatchback is versatile, fun to drive

With the introduction of its all-new Corolla Hatchback, Toyota is proving that entry-level compact cars can be expressively styled, fun to drive and loaded with standard safety and infotainment technologies.

Based on an entirely different platform than the Corolla sedan, the 2019 Toyota Corolla Hatchback replaces the outgoing Corolla iM and betters its predecessor in styling, performance and content.

Known in other parts of the world as the Toyota Auris, the new Corolla Hatchback features aggressive curves, a menacing grille and standard LED headlamps and taillamps. It is one of the better looking cars in its segment.

The 2019 Toyota Corolla Hatchback is offered in two well-equipped trim levels; SE ($19,990) and XSE ($22,990).

Some of the SE’s standard features include 16-inch alloy wheels, a Smart Key System with keyless entry and push-button starting, automatic climate control, a leather steering wheel, 4.2-inch color multi-information display, 8-inch color touchscreen multimedia display with Toyota’s Entune 3.0 App Suite, Toyota’s Safety Sense 2.0 and Star Safety System.

Worth noting, Safety Sense 2.0 includes a pre-collision system with pedestrian detection, auto high beams, adaptive cruise control, road sign assist, lane keeping assist and more.

Other makes and models with the aforementioned safety and driver assistive technologies cost thousands more.

The XSE trim adds 18-inch alloy wheels, a chrome grille surround, LED fog lamps, heated power mirrors, a 7-inch color multi-information display, leather upholstery, heated front seats, power driver’s seat, dual-zone automatic climate control and Entune 3.0 Audio Plus.

Regardless of which Corolla Hatchback you choose, the cabin is nicely styled, features many soft-touch materials and has a nice clean-looking dashboard with a high-mounted 8-inch color touchscreen multimedia display.

Mounted atop the center pod, the multimedia display is easy to see and reach, and easy to operate.

The Corolla Hatchback offers adequate space up front for six-footers but the rear seat provides very little leg room for rear passengers. Cargo capacity is 18 cubic-feet behind the rear seat, or 23.3 cubic-feet with the rear seats folded.

All Corolla Hatchback models are powered by a naturally-aspirated 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine rated at 168 horsepower.

Power is distributed to the front wheels through a standard-equipped CVT (Continuously Variable Transmission) or available 6-speed manual gearbox.

