All-new Volkswagen Tiguan adding interior attractions, exterior functionality

The Volkswagen Tiguan has always provided a fun-to-drive character that had all the attractive interior features of the German automaker, though exterior design was often referred to in less aspiring terms.

That’s all changed for the better.

The all-new 2018 Tiguan has been re-engineered to offer a roomier and more refined cabin with more high-tech infotainment and driver-assistance features and maybe of most note – a new 6-year/72,000-mile warranty package that includes the engine, transmission and AWD system on the Tiguan.

Getting Large

The Gen-2 Tiguan is nearly 11 inches longer than the previous model and has up to 58 percent more cargo space. Truth be told, the Tiguan compact SUV was designed specifically for the U.S. market, with bigger interior space and more flexible seating choices.

The new Tiguan is available in four trim levels: S, SE, SEL and SEL Premium. Three rows are standard in FWD models and optional in AWD models. Roof rails are standard on all trims, allowing outdoors enthusiasts to upgrade with accessories such as bike, kayak, and ski carriers.

Under the Hood

The new Tiguan is powered by a 2.0-liter turbocharged four-cylinder engine that delivers 184 horsepower and 221 lb.-ft. of torque. An 8-speed automatic transmission is paired with the impressive 4Motion AWD system.

With a new stop/start system as standard, some potential buyers may be wondering if it can be switched off – and it can (some models do not allow this functionality). Tiguan front drive models get 22 city, 27 mpg highway and 24 combined. Models with 4Motion AWD get one mpg less in the city, but the same on the highway.

My Tiguan tester was a genuinely impressive performer with the tiny turbo kicking out big power on demand with little-to-no drag and the nimble Tiguan body easily handling every curve and turn I put it through.

Cabin

Family vehicles like the Tiguan need great safety features to be popular and this is no exception. The Tiguan has a full complement of airbags, a standard rearview camera and sophisticated safety and accident prevention systems like forward collision warning and autonomous emergency braking with pedestrian monitoring.

Tiguan has been completely refreshed with a sporty, driver-focused layout with gloss-gray and chrome details. Cloth seats are standard on the base trim, while SE and SEL models feature heated leatherette seating and a leather wrapped steering wheel.

In three-row models, the Tiguan has 33 cubic feet of cargo space when the third row is folded down. Drop the second row and you get a whopping 65.7 cubic feet of cargo volume. With all three rows in place, volume in back is 12 cubic feet.

Infotainment

MIB II is the infotainment system standard across all Tiguan trims. With Volkswagen’s Car-Net platform, the Tiguan has a comprehensive suite of connected vehicle services. Features in Car-Net are available through Apple CarPlay, Android Auto and MirrorLink. The SEL Premium trim also gets the latest Fender Premium Audio system as standard equipment.

The all-new Tiguan has a base price of $25,245, which puts it right in the middle of the crowded house of competitors in this class. Tiguan is one of the largest compact SUVs and VW refinement and workmanship inside the cabin really can be a huge difference maker – not to mention that incredible warranty.