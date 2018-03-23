Audi A5 adds Sportback models

Audi redesigned their A5 models and added all-new A5 and S5 Sportback models to the 2018 lineup. Sportback is Audi’s word for a hatchback. These new Sportback models offer distinctive styling, seating for five and nearly double the cargo capacity over the A5 coupe.

The Sportback models are beautifully styled, sport tantalizing curves, sweeping lines and each possesses a wonderfully athletic stance. Motivating all A5 Sportback models is a 2.0-liter turbocharged I4 engine rated at 252 horsepower that’s teamed with a 7-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission.

Jump up to the S5 Sportback model and you get a 3.0-L turbocharged V6 engine rated at 354 horsepower teamed with an 8-speed automatic transmission. All A5 and S5 Sportback models are standard-equipped with Audi’s impressive quattro all-wheel drive system.

A5 SPORTBACK

I recently tested the new 2018 Audi A5 Sportback. My tester’s four-cylinder engine offered decent power at higher rpms, but I found it to be a bit sluggish at the low end. I would have preferred a bit more power.

To get more power, unfortunately, means the S5 Sportback – and forking over an additional $11,800 over the price of the A5 Sportback.

My A5 Sportback tester was fun to drive. It delivered a comfortably sporty ride and its Drive Select system lets the driver choose between Comfort, Normal, Dynamic or Individual settings for steering, suspension, transmission and throttle response.

The A5 Sportback’s cabin is roomier than the coupe, and its rear seat is much more accessible thanks to its rear doors, but there really is not much rear leg room for taller folks, especially if the front seats are occupied by six-footers.

Additionally, there is virtually no leg room for a middle rear passenger due to an exceptionally high center floor hump. Cargo capacity is an agreeable 21.8 cu. ft. and an impressive 35 cu. ft. with the rear seats folded.

THREE TRIMS

All models are well-crafted and luxuriously appointed. The 2018 Audi A5 Sportback is offered in three trim levels; Premium ($42,600), Premium Plus ($45,600), and Prestige ($50,200).

Premium models include automatic Xenon headlights, LED taillights, power tailgate, panoramic sunroof, leather upholstery, 3-zone automatic climate control, voice recognition, 7-inch color driver information system, 7-inch color infotainment display controlled by Audi’s MMI controller, HD radio, Apple CarPlay, Google Android Auto, and Audi’s pre sense basic and pre sense city.

Pre-sense basic automatically pretensions the seat belts of the driver and front passenger to reduce forward and lateral movements under certain conditions. Pre-sense city alerts the driver and provides automatic braking when necessary to avoid a collision.

Premium Plus models add LED headlights, advanced key with hands-free tailgate, Audi side assist and Audi pre sense rear with rear cross traffic assist.

Prestige models add Audi’s parking system plus with top-view camera, MMI navigation with MMI touch and handwriting-recognition, a 755-watt 19-speaker Bang & Olufsen audio system, Audi virtual cockpit (12.3-inch digital instrument cluster) and head-up display.

With sporty styling, luxurious amenities, advanced technologies, a more functional cabin and a nicely-sized cargo area, the new A5 Sportback gives compact luxury buyers something more to consider.