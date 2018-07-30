Audi A5 & S5: All-new models enhance styling, performance, tech

The Audi A5 and S5 line of vehicles include delightful Coupe and Cabriolet (convertible) models that have been redesigned for 2018. They now feature more expressive sporty styling, new powertrains with improved performance and an abundance of updated technologies.

Also new for 2018 are the A5 Sportback and S5 Sportback models. These two new offerings are basically five-door hatchback models that expand the line with car that has room for five passengers and nearly double the cargo space over the A5 and S5 models.

While the Sportback adds versatility to the line, the Coupe is more fun to drive and offers some options that are not available in the Cabriolet or Sportback. All models in the A5 and S5 lineup come standard with Audi’s impressive Quattro all-wheel-drive system.

Elegant A5

All A5 models are motivated by a new and more powerful (252-horsepower) 2.0-liter turbocharged inline four-cylinder engine that is mated to a 7-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission.

For those who prefer more direct control, A5 Coupe models can be equipped with an available 6-speed manual gearbox. No other models in the lineup are available with a manual gearbox, and only the A5 Coupe models equipped with the 6-speed manual receive Audi’s new Quattro system with ultra-technology. This new system is able to disconnect the rear axle under certain conditions.

Sporty S5

Customers who prefer a sportier and more responsive model can step up to the S5 models. They feature a new 354-horsepower turbocharged V6 engine mated to a new 8-speed automatic transmission.

For the ultimate performance enthusiast, Audi offers the RS 5 Coupe. It features unique styling and performance upgrades including a 444-horsepower 2.9-liter bi-turbo V6 engine that propels the car from 0-60 mph in just 3.7 seconds.

Styling

The 2018 Audi A5 Coupe sports an elegant and athletic design theme. Like its siblings, it features brilliant curves and nicely-sculpted lines.

Inside, the A5 Coupe offers plenty of room up front for six-footers, but like most coupes, it does not provide adequate leg room in the rear.

Its front seats provide the necessary support for spirited driving and also offer plenty of comfort for longer excursions.

All A5 and S5 models are well-crafted and luxuriously appointed. The 2018 Audi A5 Coupe is offered in three trim levels; Premium ($42,800), Premium Plus ($45,800), and Prestige ($50,400).

Pre-Sense Safety

All models now include Audi’s Pre-sense basic and Pre-sense city driver assistance technologies. Pre-sense basic automatically pretensions the seat belts of the driver and front passenger to reduce forward and lateral movements under certain conditions. Pre-sense city alerts the driver and provides automatic braking when necessary to avoid a collision.

A5 Premium models include automatic Xenon headlights, LED taillights, power tailgate, panoramic sunroof, leather upholstery, 3-zone automatic climate control, voice recognition, 7-inch color driver information system, 7-inch color infotainment display controlled by Audi’s MMI controller, HD radio, Apple CarPlay and Google Android Auto.

Premium Plus models add LED headlights, advanced key with hands-free trunk, Audi side assist and Audi pre-sense rear with rear cross traffic assist.

Prestige models add Audi’s parking system plus with top-view camera, MMI navigation with MMI touch and handwriting-recognition, a 755-watt 19-speaker Bang & Olufsen audio system, Audi virtual cockpit (12.3-inch digital instrument cluster) and head-up display.

The 2018 Audi A5 Coupe offers more expressive sporty styling, luxurious amenities, advanced technologies, and it is fun to drive.