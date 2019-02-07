Auto Show Returns With 1,000 Cars on Display

Midwest auto enthusiasts and consumers alike will flock to the 2019 Chicago Auto Show Feb. 9-18 at McCormick Place. According to the event organizers, the annual show will offer the latest model vehicles as well as some new attractions.

Open to the public on Sat., Feb. 9, through Mon., Feb. 18, attendees can view the displays and more than 1,000 vehicles from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. each day, except for the final day, when the show closes at 8 p.m.

Attractions & Activities

The nation’s largest and best-attended auto show will also include opportunities for attendees to drive vehicles on multiple indoor and outdoor ride-and-drive tracks. Some of the most popular attractions will be on display, including interactive exhibits, the industry’s latest technology, family-friendly activities, special appearances from celebrities and sports icons, as well as the latest production, concept and exotic vehicles.

According to Chicago Auto Show Chairman Ray Scarpelli Jr., indoor test tracks are a popular exhibit with attendees and this year guests will be able to ride along with product specialists indoors and outdoors.

Ride & Drive

“The Chicago Auto Show has offered test track and ride-and-drive experiences to our attendees for quite some time now, as we know a key component to our show’s success is to allow consumers to experience these vehicles,” said Chicago Auto Show General Manager David Sloan.

“A successful show begins with an unmatched consumer experience, and that’s exactly what Chicagoans have come to expect at the Chicago Auto Show,” said Scarpelli Jr.

In fact, showgoers make a day of it and spend, on average, four hours at the Chicago Auto Show, according to Foresight Research.

Online Convenience

The online ticket purchasing process has been completely re-worked to be simpler and more mobile-friendly. With detailed information, interactive maps and a complete vehicle listing, ChicagoAutoShow.com and the official Chicago Auto Show app (Android or iOS) provide attendees with a one-stop-shop as they prepare to visit the nation’s largest auto show.

According to event planners, more than one-third of all attendees use the website to purchase tickets or validate coupons prior to attending the show. This year, online ticket buyers can store, share and print tickets across all devices.

Visit: ChicagoAutoShow.com

This auto review was researched and written by SteinPro Content Services and provided to the Sun-Times for publication