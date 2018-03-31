Cadillac ATS has multi-engine variations, new CUE upgrades

The 2018 Cadillac ATS is available as a coupe or sedan. The four-door sedan is slightly bigger than the coupe, which offers a wider track for better performance and a distinctly different sheet metal treatment.

Offering a choice of turbo four-cylinder or V6 engine variations, a relatively light weight and two suspension setups, the ATS is a high-end performer for Cadillac buyers to consider.

PERFORMANCE

Heading into the fifth year of the ATS’ seductive sedan design, the car is anchored by three capable engines, a turbocharged four-cylinder, upscale V6, and a 2.5-liter four-cylinder (sedan only).

The 2.0-turbo makes 272 horsepower and 295 pound-feet of torque, with an 8-speed automatic or 6-speed manual. The 3.6-liter V6 offers 335 hp and 285 lb-ft mated to an 8-speed automatic. Rear-wheel drive is standard and AWD is available.

I have tested the 2.0 turbo with the 8-speed automatic and it is an impressive performer. In my opinion, this combo manages to deliver a level of torque that exceeds the experience of the standard V6.

My tester featured a superb chassis and stiff suspension that enhanced every aspect of driving at higher rates of speed with more aggressive maneuvers. The ATS sedan with the 2.5-liter engine gets an EPA-rated 26 miles per gallon Combined city and highway, the 2.0 turbo gets 26 mpg Combined, and the V6 is rated 24 mpg Combined.

STYLISH LOOKS

The Cadillac ATS is an impressive example of American style that adds many more edges to the exterior design than its German counterparts. I love the ATS’ character line that runs from the front nose to the rear taillights. This is a refined and sophisticated treatment whether it is in sedan or coupe.

INTERIOR

The 2018 Cadillac ATS coupe will impress with the newest-gen Cadillac User Experience (CUE) tech interface, which offers better intuitive operation and a smartphone-style navigation app. The last system was very good – this one is even better.

The OnStar, WiFi hotspot, Bluetooth, voice recognition, text-to-voice reading, and Apple CarPlay is a great central system feature for CUE. I found it easy to use and intuitive from day one.

The ATS’ cabin is comfortable and full of high-tech gadgets that set a tone of capability and contemporary style within its glass encasements. In front, there’s plenty of room and the deep sport buckets are comfortable.

Move to the back and, with just 33 inches of legroom, it is a bit tight. Trunk space is tight but not any less than the competition. I found entry and exit to be pretty easy, especially with the sedan tester’s slightly bigger openings. A noise cancellation system keeps the cabin quiet while outstanding fit and finish create an environment that is cozy and captivating.

SAFETY

The ATS features eight airbags including front knee airbags, with rear side airbags optional. Other safety options include adaptive cruise control, lane departure warning, and a rearview camera. The ATS earns a Superior rating for frontal crash testing by the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety (IIHS), for cars equipped with the available Driver Awareness Package, which includes Forward Collision Alert.

THE LINEUP

The 2018 Cadillac ATS offers coupe and sedan in three trim levels: Luxury, Premium Luxury and Premium Performance. Standard equipment includes fabric upholstery, rearview camera, 8.0-inch touchscreen, Apple CarPlay/Android Auto, and Bluetooth. Options include leather upholstery and head-up display.

The Cadillac ATS is a value when you compare to the competition. The base price: $35,495 is all you really need to know to investigate further.