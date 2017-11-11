Cadillac ATS sedan offers 3 engines, impressive tech options

2017 Cadillac ATS Sedan. The 2017 Cadillac ATS Turbo Sedan, the fastest, most powerful turbo-4 luxury sedan in its class, becomes the entry point to the ATS Sedan and Coupe family.

The 2017 ATS is a great representation of just how strong the brand has become again and what makes the 21st Century Cadillac a formidable competitor with the high-end luxury elite.

The new Cadillac ATS is available as a coupe or sedan. The four-door sedan is slightly bigger than the coupe, which offers a wider track for better performance and a distinctly different sheet metal treatment.

Exterior

The Cadillac ATS is an impressive example of American style that adds many more edges to the exterior design than its German counterparts. I love the ATS’ character line that runs from the front nose to the rear taillights. This is a refined and sophisticated treatment whether it is in sedan or coupe.

Power

Heading into the fourth year of this ATS sedan design, the car is anchored by three capable engines, a turbocharged four-cylinder, upscale V6, and a 2.5-liter four-cylinder (sedan only). The 2.0-turbo makes 272 horsepower and 295 pound-feet of torque, with an 8-speed automatic or 6-speed manual. The 3.6-liter V6 offers 335 hp and 285 lb-ft mated to an 8-speed automatic. Rear-wheel drive is standard and AWD is available.

I tested the 2.0 turbo with the 8-speed automatic and it is nothing short of sport sedan heaven. In my opinion, this combo manages to deliver a level of torque (read: fun) that exceeds the V6. My tester featured a superb chassis and stiff suspension.

The ATS sedan with the 2.5-liter engine gets an EPA-rated 26 miles per gallon Combined city and highway, the 2.0 turbo gets 26 mpg Combined, and the V6 is rated 24 mpg Combined.

Interior

The ATS’ cabin is comfortable and full of high-tech gadgets that set a tone of capability and contemporary style within its glass encasements. In front there’s plenty of room and the deep sport buckets are comfortable.

Move to the back and, with just 33 inches of legroom, it is a bit tight. Trunk space is tight but not any less than the competition. I found entry and exit to be pretty easy, especially with the sedan tester’s slightly bigger openings. A noise cancellation system keeps the cabin quiet while outstanding fit and finish create an environment that is cozy and captivating.

The CUE infotainment system, which includes OnStar, WiFi hotspot, Bluetooth, voice recognition, text-to-voice reading, and Apple CarPlay is a great central system feature. I found it easy to use and intuitive from day one.

Safety

The ATS features eight airbags including front knee airbags, with rear side airbags optional. Other safety options include adaptive cruise control, lane departure warning, and a rearview camera. The ATS earns a Superior rating for frontal crash testing by the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety (IIHS), for cars equipped with the available Driver Awareness Package, which includes Forward Collision Alert.

Full Line

The 2017 Cadillac ATS offers coupe and sedan in three trim levels: Luxury, Premium Luxury and Premium Performance. Standard equipment includes fabric upholstery, rearview camera, 8.0-inch touchscreen, Apple CarPlay/Android Auto, and Bluetooth. Options include leather upholstery and head-up display.

The Cadillac ATS is a value when you compare to the competition. The base price: $34,595 – $39,995 is all you really need to know to investigate further.