Cadillac CT6: Luxury performer earns place as flagship sedan

With technologies to enhance situational awareness, chassis systems that make the most of control in all conditions, and powertrains led by a Cadillac Twin Turbo engine, the 2018 CT6 delivers a refined level of operation and an impressive level of comfort.

Featuring a bold styling statement, dominated by its long hood and sleek upper body, the CT6 distinguishes itself in a Cadillac brand portfolio that exhibits a bold exterior attitude and is equaled only by the elegance and sophistication within the cabin.

The rear-wheel-drive CT6 earns its keep as the new flagship for Cadillac. It is a true global competitor with Audi, BMW, and Mercedes-Benz versions in the same segment. The 2018 CT6 is not only performance-oriented, but it’s a full-size vehicle delivering luxury at a mid-level price point among those competitors.

Trim Levels

The 2018 CT6 is offered in four trims: the base CT6, Luxury, Premium Luxury, and the top-of-the-line Platinum. Three direct-injected engines are available starting with the 265-horsepower 2.0-liter 4-cylinder turbo, a 335-hp, 3.6-L V6, and a 404-hp, 3.0-L twin-turbo V6. All engines transmit power to the rear wheels through an 8-speed automatic transmission. Of note: an all-wheel-drive model is available as a V6 option.

High-Tech Impressions

With its distinctive, contemporary styling and high-tech features and the latest in safety and driver aids, Cadillac puts all of GM’s material and engineering knowledge to work, as the CT6 chassis is one of the stiffest (yet, one of the lightest) bodies in its class. This translates into impressive road manners and rapid acceleration.

For 2018, the CT6 adds a semi-autonomous SuperCruise adaptive cruise control option that allows hands-off driving in specific driving scenarios. Other changes are minor, including adding gas and brake pedal operation to the Park Assist feature, and some new paint hues.

Exterior/Interior Flair

The overall design comes together with a less-is-more approach and it lets the CT6 showcase a look that’s all its own. The CT6 shows off a less-angular design, looking long and lean as its muscular physique steals the show in any crowded parking lot. The distinctive straight edges and flat surfaces blend an athletic statement with a planted attitude that literally connect to the ground through the gorgeous 20-inch wheels.

Moving into the cabin, the CT6 offers functionality along with luxury. The interior ambience is expertly crafted and comfortable. Look for satin chrome and stained-wood trim with delicate carbon-fiber accents and supple leather seating.

The Ride

My experience with Cadillac’s electric steering is a smooth, responsive feel in any drive setting/mode. Magnetic dampers and active rear steering are optional with the Active Chassis package on lower trim levels. The 3.5 degrees of rear-wheel steering render parking lots much easier to navigate.

This flagship Caddy is an impressively agile, global luxury performer, even in the base model. If an American luxury sedan is on your short list, make your list even shorter by testing one out. Pricing for the 2018 CT6 starts at $54,095 and ranges up to $88,295.

This auto review was researched and written by SteinPro Content Services and provided to the Sun-Times for publication