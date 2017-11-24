Cadillac CTS: CTS delivers big on class and high-tech impressions

After taking a week to test drive the 2017 Cadillac CTS sedan, I’m convinced the experience could only be exceeded by signing up for a second week of driving. At $45,995, the CTS’ base price resides mid-stream in its competitive class. Most notable are the CTS’ spirited performance and classy cabin accoutrements, which make it one of the highest-ranking luxury mid-size cars. Given my week-long stint in the CTS, I’d say it’s one great value.

Trims and Engines

The CTS’ trim levels are directly priced relating to the powerplant that accompanies the chosen level of sedan. All trims offer an 8-speed transmission and rear-wheel drive, with all-wheel drive available on the CTS (base), Luxury, and Premium Luxury trims.

• The base CTS offers a capable 268-horsepower (hp), turbocharged four-cylinder engine.

• The Luxury level ($51,695) gets a big pop with a V6 engine that generates 335 hp. Premium Luxury trim levels ($59,195) get the V6 standard.

• A V-Sport variation ($60,695) and V-Sport Premium Luxury ($70,795) trim get the notable twin-turbocharged V6 engine and its impressive 420 hp.

• The CTS-V ($85,995) tops out the scales with a supercharged V8 and 640 hp.

Fuel Economy

Shopping for performance and refinement in the luxury class does not typically mean you are especially interested in fuel economy as a top-selling point. The CTS’ base 4-cylinder gets 22 mpg city/30 mpg highway, which is marginal at best. Add all-wheel drive and numbers drop by 1 mpg.

Suspension & Handling

My CTS tester was a stout performer with its upgraded V6 engine. This mid-size sedan provided athletic cornering and acceleration that tested its agility on a number of Chicagoland street surfaces. The CTS always provided a smooth ride but did not shy away from aggressive maneuvers.

With available all-wheel drive, you get confident grip of the pavement, giving you the confidence to push the performance. An available adaptive suspension with three drive modes that you can choose from to improve performance and ride quality based on conditions and situations makes every trip a custom experience.

Interior Spaces

I found my CTS tester’s standard seating for five to be plentiful in front and rather smallish in back. Front seats create plenty of space for passengers while remaining supportive over drives of any length.

Power adjustments make every moment feel perfect for driver and front passengers. Lether surfaces are rich and luxurious. Soft-touch surfaces are everywhere and visibility for dash gauges and road are excellent.

In back, split-folding rear seats are available, giving you a bit more flexibility for storage. In terms of trunk space, the CTS is a little below the class average, offering 13.7 cubic feet.

Technology

The CTS features Cadillac’s CUE infotainment system, featuring an 8-inch touch screen with excellent graphics, and the system has all you could want for connectivity options, including Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, and a Wi-Fi hot spot.

I found the touch-screen interface to be occasionally apt to add multiple steps to basic functions, which is a bit distracting for driver. The CTS comes standard with a Bose audio system, and there’s an available surround-sound Bose system for the true audiophiles out there. Look for standard satellite radio and wireless phone charging and the option for a three-prong power outlet.

The 2017 Cadillac CTS delivers the luxury sedan goods with a real value price tag for its base and secondary models. Add the extra power to the engine and you get smiles – but a much higher asking price.