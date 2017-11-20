Chevrolet Impala: Large Sedan With Midsize Agility

The quintessential American family car, Chevrolet’s 2017 Impala enjoys a history stretching all the way back to the days of the sock hop. Remarkably though, its road manners and technological amenities keep it relevant to the hip-hop generations.

Much of this prowess is owed to the redesign applied to the big Chevy for the 2014 model year, along with improvements ushered in for 2016. In testament to the thoroughness of those exercises, the Impala rolled into the 2017 model year with just minor changes to the designation of its trim levels.

3 Trim Packages

Three basic packages are offered: LS, LT and Premier (which replaces last year’s LTZ). Impala LS nets you a 196-horsepower four-cylinder engine, 18-inch steel wheels, automatic headlights, OnStar with a 4G connection, WiFi, Bluetooth and a 4.2-inch color display. Moving up to LT will add alloy wheels, heated mirrors, dual-zone automatic climate control, voice activation, an 8-inch touchscreen interface, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.

Impala Premier is the next best thing to a Buick, with a 305-horsepower 3.6-liter V-6 engine, leather upholstery, heated seats and rear parking sensors-in addition to all of the above where appropriate. Forward collision warning, lane-departure warning and blind spot monitoring with rear cross-traffic alert are also among the Premier’s offerings, along with navigation, a Bose audio system, a rearview camera and remote start. Many of the Premier’s features can be had as options for the LT, including the V-6 engine.

Options For Power

Front-wheel drive and a six-speed transmission complete the Impala’s powertrain, regardless of your engine choice. The four-cylinder displaces 2.5 liters and generates 186 lb-ft of toque to go with its 196 horsepower. The V-6 makes 264 lb-ft of torque, in addition to the aforementioned 305 horsepower. Fuel economy with the four is rated at 22 in the city and 31 on the highway, while the V-6 is said to be good for 18 in the city and 22 on the highway.

A dual-fuel V-6 powerplant capable of running on either gasoline or compressed natural gas (CNG) is offered as well. This engine makes 260 horsepower on gasoline, or 230 on CNG. Fuel economy is rated at 17 in the city and 25 on the highway using gasoline. On CNG, it’s said to be good for 16 in the city and 24 on the highway.

Ample Seating For 5

When it comes to comfort and spaciousness, the Impala seats five with great head- and legroom for every seating position. Thoroughly contemporary in design, the sweeping forms of the interior please the eye, while placing the easily decipherable controls within easy reach. People with a sense of the model’s history will appreciate the way the hooded instrumentation recalls Impalas of the 1960s. Outward visibility is good for the most part and the trunk will swallow 18.8 cubic feet of cargo.

Big-Car Ride

Over the road, the full-size Impala impresses with its big-car ride coupled with the agility of a midsize sedan. The interior is particularly quiet on the highway and acceleration with the V-6 is wholly satisfying. However, if you opt for the four-cylinder engine you’ll trade performance for fuel economy. Either way though, you’ll appreciate the Impala’s long legs on extended road trips.

Safety

On the safety front, the Insurance Institute of Highway Safety bestowed its top ratings upon the Chevrolet in recognition of its optional frontal collision warning and automatic braking systems. The Impala earned top scores from the IIHS in moderate-overlap frontal-offset and side-impact crash tests as well. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration says the Impala is a five-star car all around.

Owing to its safety, comfort, competence, good looks and affable road manners, we’re very comfortable saying you’ll be hard pressed to find a better value in a family sedan than the Chevrolet Impala. Pricing starts at $27,500.