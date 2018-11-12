Chevrolet’s 100th anniversary building trucks celebrated in Silverado

I have mentioned it a couple times this year, but as we grow close to the end of 2018, I wanted to take one last opportunity to tout an impressive accomplishment in Chevrolet’s 100th anniversary making trucks.

In 1918, Chevrolet launched into trucks with the One-Ton Model T powered by a 36-horsepower 4-cylinder engine. With 85 million trucks under their belt and 100 years of experience, Chevrolet celebrates the milestone with a Centennial Edition Silverado touting a 6.2-liter V8 powerplant delivering 420 horsepower.

Silverado Variants

The 2018 Centennial Edition Silverado is just one of the many choices available in the 2018 Silverado lineup, which includes regular cab, double cab, and crew cab body styles and a variety of fuel-efficient and powerful engines.

Trim levels include WT, LS, Custom, LT, LTZ, and top-of-the-line High Country, as well as nearly a dozen other special edition models and appearance packages; all are offered in two- or four-wheel drive.

New Highlights

The 2018 Silverado has up to a 12,500-pound max trailering capability, when equipped with 6.3-L V8 and NHT Max Trailering package. New features for 2018 include standard rear-vision camera and a tire pressure monitoring system with tire fill alert. A MyLink 7-inch radio system is now standard on WT models, and the eAssist mild-hybrid package with engine start/stop and regenerative braking is newly offered on LTZ and LT trim levels.

Powerplants & Towing

Silverado comes with three engine choices: a 4.3-L V6 engine produces 285 horsepower and 305 lb.-ft. of torque, a 5.3-L V8 with 365 hp and 383 lb.-ft. of torque, and a 6.2-L V8 with 420 hp and a whopping 460 lb.-ft. of torque. A 6-speed automatic transmission is standard with the 4.3-L and 5.3-L engines, while an 8-speed automatic is optional on the 5.3-L engine, and standard with the 6.2-L variant.

The available NHT Max Trailering package features a 9.76-inch rear axle, heavy-duty rear springs, unique shock tuning, enhanced cooling, and an integrated trailer brake controller to optimize capability and comfort when trailering.

The 2018 Silverado delivers notable power and even-tiered steering. This is a taller entry vehicle and the optional running boards make it easy to get in and out. Inside the cabin you will find plenty of room for both driver and passengers. Visibility from the elevated position is excellent.

Driver Alert Package

Look for an enhanced Driver Alert Package standard on High Country and available on LT and LTZ models that includes forward collision alert, safety alert driver seat, IntelliBeam headlamps with automatic high-beam control, lane keep assist with lane departure warning, front and rear park assist, and low-speed forward automatic braking.

Legendary Drivers

As part of its Centennial celebration, Chevrolet is also honoring ‘legendary owners.’ If someone has owned more than one Chevy truck or driven one over 100,000 miles, they are being considered a legend, and they are invited to join the Chevy Truck Legends community.

Pricing for the 2018 Chevrolet Silverado lineup starts at $28,705 for a two-wheel-drive WT with 4.3-L engine, double cab, and standard box, and ranges upwards to $58,070 and above for a 4WD crew cab, standard-box High Country model with 6.2-L V8 and 8-speed automatic transmission.

This auto review was researched and written by SteinPro Content Services and provided to the Sun-Times for publication