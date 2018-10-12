Chevy Traverse: All-new SUV adds more style, more refinement

Chevrolet introduced the all-new 2018 Traverse with an impressive update to the exterior bold styling and an added level of refinement to the cabin. The completely redesigned Traverse offers technologies to help keep passengers comfortable and connected.

The updated Traverse is a blend of SUV and minivan/wagon conveniences in a stylish overall package that is utilitarian in function, but truly modern-looking at every corner.

Capable Cabin

The first thing I learned to like about the Traverse was that it seats up to eight with best-in-class maximum cargo space and an impressive listing of standard convenience, storage, and comfort features such as wireless charging and built-in connectivity. As you might expect from a family SUV, there are convenient USB ports in every row.

Featuring Chevy’s active noise cancellation, Traverse is a quiet cabin filled with short- and long-trip conveniences. A humidity sensor that detects moisture and diverts air to the windshield to help prevent fogging, and a great list of safety technologies, including a surround-view camera, lane keeping and lane departure warning, front pedestrian braking, and forward collision alert with low- and high-speed braking, are part of the Premier packaging.

My tester featured heated and ventilated leather-trimmed front seats, heated second-row outboard seats, and heated steering wheel. A huge dual-sunroof provided extra illumination across the cabin.

Best-in-class max cargo volume of 98.2-cubic feet, along with the 3.2-cu.-ft. of hidden underfloor cargo storage, and the 23 storage spots onboard in all three rows fits any size family’s needs.

Powerhouse

My Traverse tester was powered by a 3.6-liter V6 delivering 310 horsepower and 366 lb.-ft. of torque. The engine is mated to a capable 9-speed automatic transmission that was easily in charge of the large SUV in every level of performance. Look for decent fuel economy ratings at 18/27 mpg for the V6. If you want turbo, a 2.0-L turbocharged 4-cylinder is also available (255 hp and 295 lb.-ft. torque).

Redline Package

My tester featured the Redline package that’s part of the Premier trim and it had a great exterior feel that included unique black rims with decorative red hash marks, black nameplates with a red outline, blacked-out grille, and black Chevrolet bowtie logos.

We were impressed with Traverse’s long and impressive list of uplevel features and smart technologies. Some of our favorites included the Enhanced Smart Slide seat that provides easy access to the third row, even with an empty forward-facing child seat in place using the LATCH system; Teen Driver technology; USB ports in all three rows; 12-volt power outlet; heated, power-adjustable outside mirrors; and capless fuel fill.

Safety

Chevrolet’s Rear Seat Reminder can be a life-saving feature and it is standard on all trim levels. The process is simple, it reminds the driver to check the back seat for children and as well as goods. Connectivity includes standard support for Apple CarPlay and Android Auto; Chevrolet MyLink infotainment systems provide a number of ways to keep passengers connected.

With an attention-getting base price of $30,875 and a lineup that offers additional trim levels such as: L, LS, LT, and Premier, as well as the all-new sporty RS edition, a race-inspired Redline, or top-of-the line High Country, there is a Traverse for every kind of person and driving habit.