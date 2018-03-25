Countryman ALL4: Mini’s Small Crossover Utility

Upsized to the point where it rivals the interior space of a midsize sedan, the 2018 Mini Cooper Countryman offers a practical and sporting driving experience in a tidy package.

It also delivers luxury in the tested Countryman S model with all-wheel drive, a more powerful engine, and an 8-speed automatic transmission that can be manually shifted with paddles mounted on the steering wheel.

In modern parlance, the Countryman ALL4 is classified as a small crossover SUV. It is British in origin, assembled in the Netherlands, and it uses an engine built in Germany. It is based on the BMW X1; no surprise because Mini is owned by the Bavarian Motor Works.

BMW is a company seemingly dedicated to plugging every niche in the market so nearly two dozen Mini Cooper variants eventually appeared, including convertibles, a four-door, the Clubman, Paceman, and, eventually, the Countryman.

There’s no mistaking any Mini for anything else. All models bear a familial resemblance. But the Countryman, since getting stretched by more than 8 inches for 2017, now has gotten pudgy looking, though not to the point of turning off the brand’s fans.

Inside, it retains vestiges of the original Mini, though with changes. The large circular screen in the center, which once held the speedometer, now is a multifunction location. The speedometer, tachometer, and other mainstay instruments reside behind the steering wheel and move up and down with it. However, the steering wheel does not telescope.

For 2018, the Countryman has been modestly modified. The fuel gauge has been re-designed and a toggle switch controls the drive modes: Sport, Normal, and Eco. Previously, a ring at the bottom of the automatic transmission shifter selected the modes.

Power comes from a 189-horsepower, 2.0-liter turbocharged four-cylinder engine that makes 207 lb.-ft. of torque, delivered to all four wheels through the snap-shifting 8-speed automatic transmission.

The engine emits a satisfying growl under hard acceleration, though some drivers used to muted sounds might find it annoying. Zero-to-60 mph acceleration time in the Sport mode is in the 7-second range.

With 97 cubic feet of space for the driver and up to four passengers, the tested Countryman offered plenty of headroom and ample knee room for four, especially in the outboard back seat positions. However, the fifth passenger relegated to the center-rear position gets shortchanged on headroom, foot space, and comfort.

It features a perforated cloth sunshade for the panoramic glass sunroof, a current fad among luxury cars, but can also allow in too much hot sunlight. The motorized front section of the sunroof opens to the sky; the back is fixed glass.

Front-seat comfort is improved for many drivers by a thigh support that is manually adjustable for length. The front seats also have substantial bolsters to hold the torso in place during spirited driving.

That sort of motoring is the Countryman S ALL4’s strong suit, especially in the Sport mode, which delays transmission shifts to higher engine revolutions for more rapid acceleration. The steering and suspension system are oriented toward sharper handling, though the firm ride is not punishing.

A six-speed manual gearbox is standard. The eight-speed automatic is a $1,500 option. The tested Countryman had a base price of $32,550. With other options that included parking assist, head-up display, power front seats with memory, power tailgate, and “Chesterfield” leather upholstery with “British Oak” tanning, the suggested delivered price came to $41,050.