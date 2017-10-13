Dodge Challenger: Exciting T/A & T/A 392 bolster lineup

The Dodge Challenger is a wildly popular American muscle car with iconic sporty styling, a wide variety of savory trim levels and pavement-pounding powertrain choices.

For 2017, the Challenger lineup grows to 14 trim levels with the addition of the all-new Challenger T/A and Challenger T/A 392. The two new Challenger T/A models bring legacy-inspired styling and impressive performance upgrades.

The new T/A models feature unique satin black exterior graphics and heritage-inspired hood pins. Up front are unique SRT Hellcat-inspired cold-air induction system “Air Catcher” headlamps, but with LED-illuminated T/A logos.

With the Challenger, there is a flavor for all palettes. At the top end of the Challenger line is the incredible SRT Hellcat, powered by a 707-horsepower supercharged 6.2-liter V8 engine. The Challenger Hellcat will launch you from 0-60 mph in just 3.6 seconds and does the quarter-mile in a blistering 11.7 seconds. For the Hellcat, the cost of ownership is more than many can afford.

At the other end of the spectrum is the Challenger SXT. It comes standard with a strong 305-horsepower 3.6-liter V6 engine and 8-speed automatic transmission. The V6 is no slouch and the 8-speed automatic is very refined. With a starting price of just $27,000, and a nice list of standard amenities, the 2017 Dodge Challenger SXT is a very nice muscle car.

If you want more power, Challenger delivers with an available naturally-aspirated 375-horsepower 5.7-liter V8, or naturally-aspirated 485-horsepower 6.4-liter “392” V8.

All 5.7-liter V8-powered Challenger models now feature a (new for 2017) 2.75-inch electronically-controlled active exhaust system to provide a signature Dodge muscle-car sound. With any of the V8-powered Challenger models, you can choose between a standard 6-speed manual gearbox and an available 8-speed automatic transmission.

All Challenger models are fun to drive. Some more than others. Some have better braking and handling. But all are big and heavy and you never forget that when taking corners at speed. Challenger is not as agile as some of its competitors, but it was not designed for carving up twisty roads.

Challenger’s cabin is sporty, well-appointed and spacious. There is considerably more head and leg room up front when compared to other cars in this segment. Rear accommodations are a bit snug, though.

Some of the fabrics offered include Houndstooth cloth, sport leather, performance leather/suede and performance Laguna leather depending on the trim level.

Challenger’s multimedia display is either a 5-inch touchscreen or an available 8.4-inch touchscreen. Bluetooth with voice control is standard in all Challenger models. Four audio systems are featured including an available 506-watt Alpine system or 900-watt Harman Kardon system.

I have always liked the Dodge Challenger for its attractive exterior and interior styling, roomy and well-appointed cabin, and powerful engine choices. If you like muscle cars, you will love any trim of the Challenger.