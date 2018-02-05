Elegant Volvo S90 Gets Re-Envisioned

Intent upon fielding an all-new lineup of automobiles, Volvo has gone back to the drawing board to re-envision every vehicle it offers.

While the current S90 is going into its second year of production, the decision was made to ship only the long wheelbase (LWB) version to the U.S. for the 2018. This development squares Volvo’s flagship against those of the big three Europeans makers in size and equipment. Priced closer to their mid-range cars, the S90 is somewhat of a bargain.

European Competition

The 2018 Volvo S90 LWB is also the best-looking car in the category, capable of holding its own parked shoulder to shoulder in any valet situation with the BMW 7 Series, Audi A8 and Mercedes-Benz S-Class. The S90’s look says money – big time – though not in an ostentatious fashion. Long story short, before you transfer funds to acquire one of the Germans, give this new Swede some consideration.

Cabin Opulence

Inside, the 2018 Volvo S90 is tastefully understated, yet simultaneously opulent. The choice of materials, the artful arrangement of shapes and the juxtaposition of wood, leather and aluminum trim give it an inviting atmosphere.

Volvo automobiles have long been known as comfortable and seating position provides excellent support, abundant legroom and generous headroom. Firm, yet pliant, the seats were designed specifically for long distance fatigue-free touring.

Momentum Trim

Two trim levels and three engines are offered. The base model, designated Momentum, includes a set of 18-inch alloy wheels, LED headlights with automatic high beams and LED foglights. You’ll also find a panoramic sunroof, rear parking sensors, keyless entry and ignition, leather upholstery, wood interior trim, and power-folding rear headrests.

A virtual instrument panel, a centrally mounted touchscreen with Volvo’s Sensus infotainment system, a rearview camera, navigation, and a 10-speaker audio system with Apple CarPlay/Android Auto comprise the comfort and convenience tech.

Inscription trim

Inscription augments all of the above with a set of 19-inch wheels, adaptive headlights, four-zone automatic climate control featuring a cooled glovebox, subtle accent lighting, and higher-quality wood trim and leather. Inscription also adds leather to the dash and door panels. Ventilated front seats and power sunshades for the rear windows further enhance Inscription’s passenger comfort potential. A set of 20-inch wheels, massaging front seats, heated rear outboard seats, ventilated rear seats and a suede headliner can be added to Inscription models as options.

Performance

Power comes from a selection of three turbocharged engines. The base is designated T5 and is a 2.0-liter four with 250 horsepower and 258 lb-ft of torque. This engine is only offered with Momentum trim.

The mid-level offering, T6, can be had with either Momentum or Inscription trim and adds a supercharger to produce 316 horsepower and 295 lb-ft. The T8, which can also be had with either Momentum or Inscription trim, adds a plug-in hybrid system to generate 400 horsepower and 472 lb-ft of torque. All three get an eight-speed automatic transmission. The T5 uses front drive, while the T6 and T8 feed an all-wheel drivetrain.

Pricing starts at $48,100 for the T5, $54,100 for the T6 and $63,600 for the T8. However, the T8 powertrain qualifies for a $5,200 tax credit, which lowers its base price to $58,648. T8 Inscription starts at $68,150, before the $5,200 tax incentive, which effectively reduces the price to $63,148.