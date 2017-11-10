Ford crossover delivers powerful engine, new tech features

If the thought of buying a crossover has entered your mind lately – and if it hasn’t … well, you’re in the minority of buyers – then Ford has a sporty version that offers up a great ride while delivering some sporty performance to make you smile.

The 2017 Ford Edge has been combining the best of the sport-utility functionality with the drivability of a sedan for more than a decade. If you choose to opt up to the Sport version of the Edge, there are plenty of great things to behold, such as a spry 315-horsepower turbo upgrade to the engine and some very nice interior treatments that provide a refined cabin and high-tech feel.

For 2017, updates include the addition of Apple CarPlay and Android Auto to the optional Sync 3 infotainment system, a several attractive exterior color choices, and a windshield-wiper de-icer in the Cold Weather package (if you park outside, this is essential).

The Edge has three initial trim levels, but the Sport version I tested is the top of the line. Edge Sport is exactly that – athletic and powerful. From its aggressive two-bar grille in front and the swooping headlamps pinching up its snub nose up into a steeply raked windshield, the Edge is aggressive and refined all in one.

The beltline crease runs forward of the A-pillar all the way into the rear tail lamps. I really love the rear spoiler extending off the roof, the short-hang impact delivers sporty style and an optical illusion for a third-level ridge.

My tester featured an Intelligent AWD system, Adaptive Steering, and an abundance of premium features. At a $40,900 base price, the Sport is the top line trim for the Edge. My tester landed at $45,045, a hefty price, but easily lower than comparably equipped competitors.

The Edge’s base engine for the SE, SEL, and Titanium trims is a turbocharged 2-liter inline 4-cylinder that generates an impressive 245 hp and 275 lb-ft of torque. The engine is mated to a 6-speed automatic transmission and gets 20 mpg city and 30 highway with front-wheel drive (FWD) and 20 and 28 with the available all-wheel drive (AWD).

The Edge SEL and Titanium can be upgraded to a 3.5-liter V6 engine that produces 280 hp and 250 lb-ft of torque and has fuel economy ratings of 18 and 26 with FWD and 17 and 25 with AWD. The high-end AWD Sport trim comes with a twin-turbocharged 2.7-liter V6 engine that cranks out 315 hp and 350 lb-ft of torque and gets 17 and 24 in fuel economy.

My tester drove like a sedan. It featured a sport-tuned suspension that improves the car’s handling but does sacrifice some of the ride comfort that’s a highlight for the other trims. The Edge weighs close to 4,000 pounds and has considerable width (85.8 inches), giving the car a sturdy feel.

Inside the cabin you will find great comfort in the extra width, as seating is large, soft suede leather covering the chairs and what feels like a total glass surround for excellent visibility.

The replacement of the MyFord system with Sync 3 is a welcome change. This year, Sync 3 (standard on Titanium and Sport trims, available for the SEL) is now compatible with both Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.

The Sport features a hands-free liftgate, LED taillight bar, front sport seats, and a 12-speaker Sony audio system with HD Radio. In addition to the engine, performance, and exterior upgrades, the Sport trim adds 20-inch wheels, a power-adjustable steering column, and leather and perforated suede upholstery.

Standard safety features for the Edge include antilock brakes, traction and stability control, front knee airbags, front side airbags, side-curtain airbags, a rear-view camera, automatic emergency crash notification, and Ford’s MyKey, which allows you to set electronic parameters for secondary drivers.

What I loved about the handsome 2017 Edge Sport was how much it drives like a car – but has enough room to haul extra cargo. It has no third row, but that delivers more fuel efficiency.