Ford Edge: New standard safety technologies impress

New Edge SUV lineup is Ford’s smartest ever, offering more standard driver-assist technology than any other midsize SUV and introducing to the segment new available technologies such as Post-Collision Braking, Evasive Steering Assist and Adaptive Cruise Control with Stop-and-Go and Lane Centering.

The Ford Edge is a likable two-row, five-passenger, mid-size crossover utility vehicle that is nicely sized between the smaller Escape and larger Explorer. Edge is easy to step in and out of and it provides a pleasing elevated view of the road ahead.

Because Edge foregoes squeezing in third-row seating, it offers plenty of leg room for all passengers, and it features a nicely-sized (39.2 cu. ft.) cargo area behind the second row. Edge’s reclining rear seat easily accommodates two large adults and it is capable of toting three adults snugly when necessary.

When the need arises to haul stuff instead of people, Edge’s cargo volume opens up to 73.4 cu. ft. with the second-row seats folded flat. But because of Edge’s sloping rear roofline, its ability to accept a number of bulky items behind the second row is somewhat reduced.

For 2019, the Ford Edge receives freshened exterior and interior styling, slightly more power, a new 8-speed automatic transmission, a standard suite of advanced safety technologies, and a new performance-oriented ST model (replaces the Sport model) with increased power, standard all-wheel drive, stiffer suspension tuning and unique styling cues.

With a starting price of around $30,000, the Edge includes full power accessories, push-button starting, rain-sensing wipers and much more. The 2019 Edge becomes the first Ford SUV to include Ford Co-Pilot360 – a standard suite of five smart driver-assist features.

Co-Pilot360 is standard equipment in all 2019 Edge models and features Auto High Beam Headlamps, Blind Spot Information System with Cross-Traffic Alert, Lane-Keeping System, Pre-Collision Assist with Automatic Emergency Braking, and a Rearview Camera.

The 2019 Ford Edge is available in four trim levels: SE ($29,995), SEL ($33,300), Titanium ($38,760) and ST ($42,355). The performance-oriented ST model is the only Edge with standard with all-wheel drive. All other Edge models come equipped with front-wheel drive or all-wheel drive (additional $1,995).

Powering all Edge models, except the ST, is a turbocharged 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine that produces 250 horsepower (5 more than last year). The turbo-four delivers impressive acceleration but is a bit noisy when pushed hard.

A new smooth-shifting 8-speed automatic transmission is standard, and the available all-wheel drive system now features a technologically-advanced disconnect system to help deliver better fuel economy when driving on dry pavement.

FWD models are rated at 22/29 mpg city/highway and AWD models are rated at 21/28 mpg.

If you crave performance, the Edge ST features a twin-turbocharged 2.7-L V6 rated at 335 horsepower, sportier suspension tuning, beefier brakes, and unique exterior and interior styling cues.

If value is more important to you, I believe the sweet spot in the lineup is the SEL. It offers desirable extras over the SE and it opens the door to additional optional equipment.

Those who want a luxurious model will likely appreciate the richly-appointed Titanium model. Regardless of which Edge you choose, I like the Edge for its long list of standard amenities, impressive powertrain, well-mannered ride, roomy cabin, commanding view of the road and versatility.

This auto review was researched and written by SteinPro Content Services and provided to the Sun-Times for publication