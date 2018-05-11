Ford Edge Sport: Impressive athleticism meets new tech

The Ford Edge has always held a special place in my heart. Firstly, I own one, a 2009 Sport trim level. I mention it because it’s the Sport model that really drew me to the Edge. This has been a distinct trim level from Ford who has been careful not to “badge” something sporty and then not deliver.

The great thing about the new 2018 Ford Edge Sport is, while it continues to offer exceptional sportiness with its EcoBoost V6, a new wave of technology treats has enhanced the ‘Sport’ experience and made a lot of potential buyers – into owners.

TECHNOLOGY WAVE

The Edge Sport’s Intelligent AWD uses sensors to constantly monitor traction and balance torque between the front and rear wheels to enhance handling and maximize traction. The dynamically designed SYNC 3 and adaptive steering, as well as a host of driver-assist technologies, put this new Edge Sport at the top of its game.

Equipped with Ford’s Sync 3 infotainment system, which utilizes your smartphone’s mapping and communication capabilities, as well as excellent driver assist functions, including adaptive steering and cruise control, blind spot monitoring, forward collision warning, and active park assist, this Edge is ahead of the competition on many fronts.

Park Assist is capable of both parallel and perpendicular parking. Once you learn to trust it (admittedly, I have not) and get the feel for the way it works, you may choose it over parking on your own.

PERFORMANCE

Part of the popularity of the Edge Sport is the family-friendly crossover’s ability to thrill occupants with its performance. This Edge is handsome and athletic, while providing great cargo and comfort.

If you’re also looking for performance, the Edge Sport is more than just a collection of blacked-out styling cues. Powered by Ford’s twin-turbocharged 2.7-liter V6 engine, the Edge Sport offers 315 horsepower and 350 lb.-ft. of torque. Once the Edge gets its 4,401 pounds in motion, acceleration is outstanding – and fun. A 6-speed automatic transmission, with an intelligent all-wheel-drive system, pushes all the power to the ground.

DRIVE CHARACTER

Helping keep Edge planted firmly is a sport-tuned suspension with stiffer roll bars and active steering. Sport is the only Edge to come with this setup.

Happily, the Ford’s handling prowess is accompanied by a smooth and comfortable ride, thus proving drivers don’t have to sacrifice comfort for a fun factor.

Inside the Edge Sport you will find a comfortable cabin with lots of legroom and headroom for occupants. The rear seat reclines and folds flat to accept extra cargo. The floor is just about flat and adds comfort in back.

Look for excellent support in the fine leather seating. An abundance of hidden storage compartments keep it neat while aluminum pedal covers and ambient LED accent lighting give the Sport an air of refinement.

With its blend of performance, comfort, and style, the 2018 Ford Edge Sport is a pleasure to drive in the midsize crossover category. A base price for the 2018 Edge lineup starts at $29,220.