Ford Edge Sport: More than just another label

The story behind the 2018 Ford Edge Sport starts and ends with the most advanced EcoBoost Ford offers with its 2.7-liter V6. This is a dynamic twin-turbo engine, delivering 315 horsepower and 350 lb.-ft. of torque, which means it provides big fun.

Speaking of fun, the Ford Edge Sport is different than a lot of other vehicles that have the “sport” moniker added to their names. Firstly, it looks the role; second, it performs like something you just paid additional money for – and it’s well worth it.

More than just a name

This is a family-friendly crossover that delivers big on space, standard equipment and interior comfort. Featuring Ford’s Sync 3 infotainment system that leverages your smartphone’s mapping and communication capabilities, Edge Sport is tech savvy in all the right places.

Adding to the overall fun aspect of driving the Edge Sport are a slew of driver assist functions, including adaptive steering and cruise control, blind spot monitoring, forward collision warning, and active park assist.

If you’re also looking for performance, the Edge Sport is more than a spoiler on the rear lid and some larger rims. Once you start the Edge’s 4,401 pounds in motion, acceleration is outstanding and if you are not ready, it can surprise you. A 6-speed automatic transmission is mated to an all-wheel-drive system to grab and go on the pavement.

The Edge’s sport-tuned suspension system features stiffer roll bars and active steering. Again, not just sporty in name! I found Edge Sport’s handling, combined with a smooth and comfortable ride, to provide everything you might demand from a crossover with a base price of $40,670.

Cabin

Seating is comfortable, legroom is generous, as well as the headroom. The rear seat reclines and folds flat to accept extra cargo. This is a quiet cabin that minimizes engine noise and wind outside. I found the step-in height to be very convenient, and all four doors welcome you with generously proportioned openings.

My tester featured a set of leather-trimmed seats with perforated suede inserts. An abundance of hidden storage compartments are very helpful. Meanwhile, aluminum pedal covers and ambient LED accent lighting lend the Edge Sport an air of sophistication well above its price point.

Going Tech

If you opt for the Tech Package, which encompasses remote start, enhanced park assist, heated and cooled front seats, as well as heated rear outboard seats, there is good value. Advanced safety features include standard blind-spot mirrors and a rearview camera to ensure your awareness of surrounding traffic. A front-facing camera is available as an option. You can also get collision avoidance and lane keeping assistance.

With the Intelligent AWD, sensors can constantly monitor traction and balance torque between the front and rear wheels to enhance handling and maximize traction. The dynamically designed Ford Edge offers SYNC 3 and adaptive steering and a host of driver-assist technologies that further enhance the driving experience and safety.