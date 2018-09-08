Ford F-250 offers beefier capability, more power, extra tow capacity

The Ford F-150 is the most popular vehicle on the planet, but even that kind of mass appeal has its divergent crowd that wants (demands) more of all the very best features. For a modern American pickup, more power, more room, more towing and more strength to haul is on tap in the 2018 Ford F-250.

Opting for the 2018 Ford F-250 Super Duty says to the world that you are pretty serious about extreme capability. Powered by a 6.2-liter V8 gas engine or 6.7-L Power Stroke turbo-diesel, these all American pickup superstars can handle major towing and big payload responsibilities.

It wasn’t that long ago that someone opting for the Super Duty level of pickup was not expecting luxurious accommodations. Today, Super Duty owners demand such pleasantries, trending toward big-time luxury and infotainment features. The addition of the F-250 Limited model ups trim levels to six and further emphasizes the importance of massive capability – and comfort.

Check the Boxes

According to Travis Calhoun, Ford F-Series marketing manager, the 2018 Limited trim level delivers the exceptional diversity of comfort conveniences and luxury options that Ford offers F-250 owners. “The idea behind that new Limited trim for 2018 is every potential box that we could have checked we went ahead and pre-checked for you.”

Today’s Super Duty owners often utilize their trucks as their mobile offices and Ford has built in accommodations to make that easier and more comfortable. Inside the center console is a business-card holder, space to hang standard-size files, and a 110-volt/400-watt AC plug-in outlet. My tester featured Active Motion front-seat massagers, standard on Limited and Platinum models, that can make a long road trip – or a long day in the office – a little bit better.

Big Power

The Limited is propelled by the 6.7-liter turbo-diesel, while other models get standard 6.2-L V8 gas engines. If you add the turbo-diesel onto a lower model, it is a $9,120 option.

The 6.2-L V8 delivers 385 horsepower at 5,750 rpm and 430 lb.-ft. of torque at 3,800 rpm. The 6.7-L Power Stroke generates 450 horsepower at 2,800 rpm and 935 lb.-ft. of torque at 1,800 rpm. Both engines are mated to a TorqShift 6-speed automatic transmission with tow/haul mode.

By the Weight

Maximum conventional towing for the 6.2-L is 15,000 lbs, and a fifth-wheel gooseneck increases capacity to 15,700 lbs. Conventional towing capacity with the turbo-diesel is 18,000 lbs and the fifth-wheel gooseneck towing max is 18,500 lbs. Payload capacity with both engines is 4,250 lbs.

Durability

The use of high-strength, military-grade aluminum alloy in body construction makes this a lighter, but more durable, fully boxed frame that is constructed from more than 95 percent high-strength steel. Look for enhanced axles and brakes, while the suspension and fifth-wheel hitch are upgraded.

Tech

Smart technologies are available to make towing an efficient and safe process. A Tow Technology Package, standard on the Limited, helps the towing process with adaptive steering, lane-keeping alert, Ultimate Trailer Tow Camera System and automatic high beams with rain-sensing windshield wipers.

The Limited driver gets a full view around the truck with the 360-degree Ultimate Trailer Tow Camera System, which utilizes seven cameras. No need for spotters anymore.

A Blind Spot Information System with Cross-Traffic Alert and Trailer Tow is standard on Limited and it can detect objects about 30 feet behind the vehicle. It features an indicator in the side-view mirror that alerts the driver when a vehicle is alongside the trailer, and when it’s passing the truck.

Pricing for the Super Duty F-250 Limited, which comes only in SuperCrew configuration, starts at $80,020.