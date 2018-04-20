Ford Super Duty makes case for super luxury

For the 2018 model year, Ford has finally let the F-Series Super Duty all the way off the chain. The model is now being offered with no equipment restraints whatsoever, resulting in America’s first $100,000 pickup truck from a mainstream manufacturer.

OK, before we go too deeply into hyperbole, it should be noted the fully optioned price of the top-of-the-line version actually maxes out at $94,455. However, once you add tax and licensing fees to shipping and handling charges, you’ll be looking at six figures.

In case you’re wondering how Ford gets there, the base 2018 Super Duty Limited starts at $80,835, the F-350 Super Duty Limited 4×4 starts at $82,010, and the F-450 Super Duty Limited 4×4 starts at $87,100.

If you have the desire and the wherewithal to check every option box on the F-450, then you’ll be the proud owner of the marque’s second-most-expensive Ford-branded vehicle. Which begs the question, what costs more? That would be the $453,750 Ford GT supercar.

So, right about now, you’re wondering what that kind of cash puts in front of your horse trailer. The 2018 F-Series Super Duty Limited’s touches include custom Camelback two-tone leather seats, plus premium stitched leather upholstering the steering wheel, armrests, and instrument panel. You’ll also find a suede headliner and hand-finished dark ash wood trim.

The exterior features a twin-bar satin-finished grille with chrome accents, quad-beam LED lights, and a satin-finished tailgate applique. Befitting its “Limited” status, each one also has a dedicated serial number laser-etched on the center console’s armrest.

The base powerplant is a 6.2-liter gasoline-fired V8, capable of producing 385 horsepower and 430 lb.-ft. of torque. However, if you’re looking for straight-up Olympic-grade capability, you’ll want the 6.7-L turbodiesel V8’s 440 horses and 925 lb.-ft. of torque. A six-speed automatic is the transmission choice, regardless of the fueling. Rear-wheel drive is standard, four-wheel drive is optional.

Now, just in case you’re wondering if the powers-that-be at Ford have lost their minds, Todd Eckert, Ford truck group marketing manager says, “We have seen more and more truck customers trending to more premium models. There are buyers who need Super-Duty-level capability and want true luxury. To appease them, we created the Limited trim to answer the call for even more premium choices in the Super Duty range.”

In support of Eckert’s point, consider this: for the 2017 model year, more than half of all Super Duty sales were high-end models – including Lariat, King Ranch, and Platinum series. For 2018, Limited eclipses 2017’s Platinum trim level to go as far as Ford’s equipment list will let its product planners take the truck.

To that end, other Super Duty Limited standard features include a high-definition 360-degree camera with Ford’s Trailer Reverse Guidance, SYNC 3 infotainment system, blind-spot monitoring with trailer coverage, adaptive cruise control, adaptive steering, lane-keeping alert, forward collision warning with brake support, flat rear load floor with fold-up locking storage, quad-beam LED headlamps, a full panoramic moonroof with a retractable shade, heated and ventilated front seats, and heated rear seats. And, of course, a heated steering wheel. The 2018 Ford F-Series Super Duty can be had in regular cab, extended cab, and crew cab configurations.

Ford still offers truck models for the good old boy who just needs a heavy-duty mudder for pulling stumps and hauling logs: The base model Ford F-250 XL starts at $32,890, which actually is a true testament to the flexibility of this now-legendary pickup truck series.