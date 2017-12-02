GLC 300 offers 5-passenger luxury

Mercedes-Benz has never been shy about jumping into new categories of vehicles or changing things up to fit into a new market trend. The 2017 GLC 300 SUV evolves from last year’s GLK-Class as a 5-passenger premium compact crossover with all the Mercedes bells and whistles, as well as the expected levels of pampering in the overall driving experience.

In addition to the SUV, Mercedes has also introduced AMG and Coupe versions that are significantly unique in their own power and equipment offerings. I recently tested the GLC 300, which is the middle ground for most buyers in the market for a premium Mercedes SUV experience. It offers a standard rear-wheel-drive format with an optional all-wheel-drive ($2,000) upgrade.

PREMIUM CABIN

Inside the CLC 300 you will find premium-level leather and soft-touch surfaces throughout. This is a quiet cabin with a refined level of accent materials (less is more), outstanding visibility for gauges and easy utilization of heavy-ended tech with mouse-like console controller that is intuitive and perfectly placed for comfort.

This is a power-everything interior and that helps enhance comfort for whomever is riding within the luxurious confines. A base 6-speaker audio system makes listening to any music a pleasure and Sirius radio and app links make adding to the library of options about as easy as setting your phone down.

ENGINE

A 2.0-liter turbo 4-cylinder engine powers the GLC 300. With a base 241 horsepower and 273 lb-ft of torque and connects to a 9-speed automatic transmission, with standard rear-wheel drive or optional all-wheel drive (known as 4Matic). The Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) estimates fuel economy with rear-wheel drive at 22 miles per gallon in the city, 28 mpg on the highway and 24 mpg in combined driving, or 21 mpg city/28 mpg hwy/24 mpg combined with all-wheel drive.

STANDARD EQUIPMENT

The GLC 300 has a starting point of $40,075 and offers a standard array of great equipment which includes 18-inch alloy wheels, roof rails, a 7-inch display screen for the infotainment system, a 14-way power-adjustable driver’s seat with memory settings, rain-sensing wipers, power-folding side mirrors, power-folding rear seats, forward-collision warning with automatic braking, duel-zone control, synthetic leather upholstery, drive mode settings, a rearview camera, 8-speaker audio system, iPod interface and Bluetooth phone and audio streaming.

Upgrade Your GLC

Premium 1 Package: blind spot monitoring, heated front seats, keyless entry/ignition, satellite radio and a 115-volt outlet.

Premium 2 Package: adds an 8.4-in infotainment screen and voice-controlled navigation. Premium 3 Package: brings full LED lighting, advanced safety aids and an air purifier.

Sport Package: upgrades to 19-in alloy wheels, sporty exterior style cues and stronger brakes.

Night Package: adds black wheels and exterior accents.

Active Parking Assist Package: brings a 360-degree camera system, automated parking, a hands-free lift gate and parking sensors at both ends.

DRIVE MODES

The Mercedes GLC 300 delivers the expected levels of comfort and the driveability of the SUV is no exception. I found the ride quality of my tester to be exceptional. With the adjustable drive modes, your GLC 300 can accommodate your mood or the road conditions. From the Comfort mode, which offers light steering, soft suspension and easy shifts, the Sport mode that delivers a noticeably firmer ride and tighter steering, to the Sport+ setting that enhances performance with more aggressive sets, the GLC 300 offers plenty of flexibility. My take on the Eco setting is this – don’t bother, it’s slow and coming out of any of the other sets you will feel like you are in slow motion.

With a base price of $40,075, you can have yourself placed into your own piece of driving heaven and enjoy the common Mercedes luxuries every day.